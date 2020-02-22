Saturday, February 22, 2020
Don’t mistake Hindu tolerance for weakness: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis warns Waris Pathan

In an anti-CAA rally on February 16, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan alluded that 15 crore Muslims were enough to 'dominate' 100 crore Hindus

OpIndia Staff
Devendra Fadnavis warns Waris Pathan, says don't mistake Hindu tolerance for weakness
Devendra Fadnavis and Waris Pathan
Hitting out at the AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for his incendiary remarks that 15 crore Muslims are more than a match for the country’s 100 crore Hindus, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sternly advised Pathan not to mistake Hindu community’s tolerance for weakness.

Speaking to the reporters, Devendra Fadnavis demanded an apology from Waris Pathan and asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to take strict action against him.

“We strongly denounce the remarks made by Waris Pathan and demand an apology. If he refuses to apologise, the state government must take action against him,” he said while adding that Pathan should realise that minorities in India were safe and enjoyed full freedom because 100 crore Hindus live in India.

Fadnavis also added that no one would dare to make such provocative statements in a Muslim-majority nation. “Hindu community is tolerant but its tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness,” Fadnavis said.

Read: 15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

Earlier, Pathan found himself in the hot water for making inflammatory statements that had the potential of triggering communal strife. In a veiled threat to the Hindus, Pathan resorted to inciting Muslims by stating that time has come for the Muslims of the country to unite and ‘achieve freedom’. He added that even though Muslims are just 15 crores in the country, they can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus.

Speaking at an anti-CAA rally, Pathan had said, “We need to work together, we need to snatch our Azadi. Time has now come to achieve Azadi, if we cannot achieve it, we should snatch it. They were mocking us for hiding behind women (during anti-CAA protests). Do not forget, these are lionesses who has come out yet and you are already afraid of these women. Be aware and know what happens if we all (Muslims) unite together.”

Continuing his hate speech, Pathan warned the Hindus of the country, “We are 15 crores but be aware we can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus and imagine what we can do to you.” Now, an FIR has also been filed against Waris Pathan for his hate speech against Hindus

