The United States President Donald Trump took a jibe at the Academy Awards for awarding this year’s best picture honour to Parasite because the film is South Korean.

Lashing out at Parasite, Trump said, “Was it good? I don’t know. I’m looking for, like – can we get like Gone With The Wind back, please?” Trump said, to deafening cheers.

‘How bad were the Academy Awards this year?’: President Donald Trump ridicules best-picture Oscar win for South Korean film ‘Parasite’ https://t.co/dDq2QhVeZg pic.twitter.com/h2heNhLdLf — Reuters (@Reuters) February 21, 2020

“By the way how bad were the Academy Awards this year. And the winner is … a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year?” Trump said.

Questioning the wisdom of the jury that awarded the Academy Awards, Trump seemed to lament the days when like Gone with the Wind or Sunset Boulevard couldn’t win the prestigious award.

The Parasite movie made history this year by becoming a first non-English movie to win the Oscars. The Black comedy thriller film won awards for best director, best original screenplay and best international film.

However, Trump was visibly perturbed that a movie from South Korea won the much-vaunted Oscars. “The winner is … from South Korea. I thought it was the best foreign film, right? Best foreign movie! No, it was the … did this ever happen before?”

However, Neon, the studio that produced Parasite responded to Trump’s jibe by another jibe.

“Understandable, he can’t read,” Neon responded to Trump’s criticism of awarding the South Korean movie with Academy Awards.