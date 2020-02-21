Friday, February 21, 2020
Home News Reports US President Donald Trump criticises Parasite's Oscar win citing trade issues with South Korea
EntertainmentNews Reports

US President Donald Trump criticises Parasite’s Oscar win citing trade issues with South Korea

"Understandable, he can't read," Neon responded to Trump's criticism of their movie winning big in the Oscars.

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump mocked Academy Awards for awarding a South Korean movie as best movie
Donald Trump(Source: Fox News)
Engagements29

The United States President Donald Trump took a jibe at the Academy Awards for awarding this year’s best picture honour to Parasite because the film is South Korean.

Lashing out at Parasite, Trump said, “Was it good? I don’t know. I’m looking for, like – can we get like Gone With The Wind back, please?” Trump said, to deafening cheers.

“By the way how bad were the Academy Awards this year. And the winner is … a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year?” Trump said.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Questioning the wisdom of the jury that awarded the Academy Awards, Trump seemed to lament the days when like Gone with the Wind or Sunset Boulevard couldn’t win the prestigious award.

The Parasite movie made history this year by becoming a first non-English movie to win the Oscars. The Black comedy thriller film won awards for best director, best original screenplay and best international film.

However, Trump was visibly perturbed that a movie from South Korea won the much-vaunted Oscars. “The winner is … from South Korea. I thought it was the best foreign film, right? Best foreign movie! No, it was the … did this ever happen before?”

However, Neon, the studio that produced Parasite responded to Trump’s jibe by another jibe.

“Understandable, he can’t read,” Neon responded to Trump’s criticism of awarding the South Korean movie with Academy Awards.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:parasite movie, Parasite oscar, Parasite trailer

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -

‘Did your mother feed these b*tches while menstruating’: Devdutt Pattanaik suffers another meltdown on Twitter, hurls filth

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Leftist who heckled a journalist and asked him to sing Vande Mataram chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh

Muslims held in detention centres will be deprived of their right to procreate, increase population: Actor Sushant Singh’s rant against CAA-NRC

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,385FansLike
235,753FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com