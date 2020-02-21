Friday, February 21, 2020
RSS run schools in Uttar Pradesh see 30% rise in number of Muslim and Christian students in 3 years

OpIndia Staff
RSS schools
30% upsurge in the muslim students studying in RSS schools picture credit: india today
Vidya Bharti, the education wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has noted a remarkable upsurge in the Muslim and Christian students in its schools only in the state of Uttar Pradesh in the last three years, reports the Times of India.

Approximately 30 percent of the increase is noted in the past three years. As per the report, about 12000 students of Muslim and Christian communities are studying in the RSS schools. The Vidya Bharti has also appointed Muslim teachers and staff in the schools.

Breaking the religious stereotypes the, Muslim students recite shlokas and chanting mantras and also doing remarkably excellent in studies.

Additional Secretary of Vidya Bharati (East Uttar Pradesh), Chintamani Singh said, “As many as 12000 Muslims and Christians are studying in our schools in UP. Around 9037 Muslims and 10 Christians students are pursuing studies in 1194 schools of east UP. The remaining are in the west UP.”

In 2016, the number of Muslim students in schools in East UP comprising 49 districts, including Awadh, Kanpur, Kashi, and Gorakhpur prants was 6890, it increased 9037 in 2019. “The urge of good and quality education has been the prime reason for the rise of Muslim students in our schools,” Singh said.

He asserted that around six lacs students are studying in Vidya Bharti schools in UP, with a majority in rural areas.

Read- RSS to open school where children will be trained to join the Defence Forces, to be called Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir

It is notable that many Muslim students studying in Saraswati Shishu Mandir and Saraswati Vidya Mandir have been performing well in academics, sports as well as cultural activities.

Yugul Kishore Mishra, principal of Saraswati Vidya Mandir told The TOI, “Two students of our school, Mohd Afsar of class X and Mohd Sahban of class XI won Gold Medals in Khelo India Youth Games in Under-17 category recently. Many Muslim students are doing well in academics also.”

Mishra added, “with a change in time and perception, Muslim families get their children enrolled because of quality education.”

Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

