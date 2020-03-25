Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News Reports ‘If it can hit me, it can hit anyone’: ‘Contagion’ movie’s medical adviser Dr...
News Reports

‘If it can hit me, it can hit anyone’: ‘Contagion’ movie’s medical adviser Dr Ian Lipkin on contracting Wuhan Coronavirus

Dr Ian Lipkin has asked for harmonising of the efforts across the United States in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
164

As it spreads its insidious claws around the world, the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus has indiscriminately struck both the celebrities and the ordinary folks alike. It has affected Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, British Royal Prince of Wales, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, British actor Idris Elba and a host of other celebrities. Now, Dr Ian Lipkin, renowned virologist and the medical adviser of the ominously prophetic movie ‘Contagion’ has also tested positive for the Covid-19 that has brought the world to a screeching halt.

Lipkin, who advised director Steven Soderbergh on the prescient 2011 movie revealed his condition after discussing the coronavirus pandemic at Fox’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Tuesday.

A few minutes into the show, Lipkin made the explosive revelation that he too is suffering from Covid-19. “I would like to say on this show tonight, this has become very personal to me, too. Because I have COVID as of yesterday. It’s miserable,” said Lipkin, the director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University, adding, “If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Declining to provide the details from whom or where he may have contracted the disease, Lipkin said that it did not matter from where he might have acquired the disease as the virus is all over the United States.

Regarding the strategy that could best contain the spread of the virus, Lipkin said that he thinks isolation and confinement are the best tools that should be used to limit the transmission of the disease.

Lipkin also raised alarms with regards to American President Donald Trump’s declaration about the country relaxing its lockdown restrictions by Easter weekend, April 11. “We have no idea when this is going to be under control,” said Lipkin while calling for harmonizing of restrictions across the country. “Our borders between states and cities are porous, and unless we’re consistent, we’re not gonna get ahead of this thing,” he added.

In 2011, Lipkin had claimed that he was persuaded to work with Soderbergh as he felt the movie was a sincere effort to accurately represent the science along with educating and entertaining people. Some of the scenes in the movie ‘Contagion’ reflect Lipkin’s own real-world experiences when he was in Beijing assisting the World Health Organization and the Chinese Health Ministry during the SARS outbreak in 2003. He became ill and was quarantined when he had returned to the US.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jamia professor who said he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA now says his tweet was a ‘parody’

OpIndia Staff -
Assistant Professor at Jamia Millia Islamia, Dr Abrar Ahmad had earlier tweeted claiming he had failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting Citizenship Amednment Act
Read more
News Reports

Union Government to provide wheat at Rs 2 per kg, rice at Rs 3 per kg to 80 crore people for the next 3...

OpIndia Staff -
People below the poverty line across the country will be given wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg for 3 months
Read more
News Reports

‘If it can hit me, it can hit anyone’: ‘Contagion’ movie’s medical adviser Dr Ian Lipkin on contracting Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical adviser of Contagion, a Hollywood movie on a worldwide pandemic caused by a virus, has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Flipkart to resume delivery of food items and essential products, Big Basket to start operating in few cities

OpIndia Staff -
Big Basket listed as essential service in 10 cities and started delivering there, Flipkart resumes delivery of grocery during Lockdown
Read more
News Reports

1 crore BJP workers to provide meals to 5 crore poor people during Coronavirus lockdown in India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the meeting, Nadda called upon BJP workers to ensure that one crore of them feed five poor persons each during India Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

First phase of census and NPR update postponed due to nationwide lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Census and NPR exercise requires the enumerators to visit every household, which is not possible in the prevailing situation
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslims students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Editor's picks

A doctor​ from Rohtak spreads panic regarding masks and PPEs, Rahul Gandhi furthers the narrative: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
One Dr. Kamna Kakkar, a doctor at PGIMS, Rohtak claimed that doctors were not being provided with N95 masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,065FansLike
261,390FollowersFollow
205,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com