Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Coronavirus: Two new cases reported in West Bengal today taking the total count to 8 in the state

One of the two had recently returned from the UK while the other one had come back from Eygpt.

OpIndia Staff

Western televangelists make bizarre claims of remedying novel coronavirus
Microscopic view of coronavirus(Source: Harvard)
58

Two more people with a recent history of foreign travel were tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to eight.

One of the two had recently returned from the UK while the other one had come back from Eygpt. They have been kept in the isolation ward of the Beliaghata Infectious Diseases hospital.

The first medical examination conducted on them showed they were infected with the virus. Their samples have been sent for a second test and the results are awaited.

Besides eight active cases which includes these two fresh cases, a 57-year-old man from Dumdum had died from coronavirus on Monday.

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal announced a complete lockdown in the state till 31 March amid coronavirus outbreak in the state. 

A Bengali-language daily newspaper, Anandabazar Patrika quoted Banerjee as saying: “After assessing the situation we have decided a complete lockdown in the state till 31 March.” She also announced a special scheme, Procheshta, for workers in the unorganised sector

Banerjee requested the people of the state to stay home a day after 255 people were arrested in the state for violating restrictions. Commissioner of Police, Kolkata Anuj Sharma tweeted on Monday night that 255 people had been arrested in the city for breaking restriction orders.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan informed that Calcutta High Court and district judiciary in West Bengal will not function from March 25 to April 9 in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

West Bengal had reported its first Coronavirus death on March 23 (Monday) as a 55-year-old railway employee passed away. The resident of Dum Dum in Kolkata had tested positive and was on a ventilator at AMRI hospital in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area. According to reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest. The deceased had no recent history of travelling abroad but had gone to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh his February.  

OpIndia Staff
