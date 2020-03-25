Thursday, March 26, 2020
Coronavirus: Telangana Chief Minister says shoot at sight orders may be issued for violators

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced a 21-day lockdown across the country.

OpIndia Staff

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao says stringent actions like shoot at sight may be given to those who violate lockdown (image: livemint.com)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that if the violators continue to defy the prohibitory orders during the lockdown, then his government will have no other option but to issue shoot at sight orders and call in the army. Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Telangana CM threatened the public with a 24-hour curfew if people violate the lockdown orders.

“If people continue to be on the streets, then the army has to be called in and shoot at sight orders may be issued,” Rao said urging people to stay at home. As of now, Telangana has total 35 positive cases, including 10 foreign nationals of which, one has recovered.

As per reports, the government is also in talks with food delivery services like Grofers and Big Basket so that they could restart their deliveries. The state has put 19,000 foreign returnees including foreign nationals and all those who came in contact with them under surveillance. The government has also warned that strict action will be taken against those foreign returnees who do not adhere to quarantine instructions. He also informed that their passports may be suspended if they violate the lockdown and quarantine orders.

Read: Coronavirus: Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint republishes five-days old article claiming that Singapore has recorded zero Covid-19 deaths

He further said that curfew will be imposed from 7 PM to 6 AM and shops will be closed at 6 PM. Petrol pumps will also be shut down to keep people off the roads.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced a 21-day lockdown across the country. PM appealed to people to stay at home during this time and assured citizens that all essential goods and commodities like milk, groceries, fruits and vegetables will be made available to people and that there is no need to panic. As per latest figures of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 562 total positive cases in India. Of these, 41 have recovered an 10 have died.

telangana shoot at sight telangana

info@opindia.com

