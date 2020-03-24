Eleven Italian tourists who were amongst the first patients of Wuhan Coronavirus to be admitted in a hospital in Gurugram, Haryana have finally recovered fully after a 20-day extensive treatment and have been discharged and handed over to the Italian Embassy.

Medanta, a super speciality hospital in Gurugram, where these Wuhan Coronavirus cases were admitted, took to Twitter to confirm that 11 out of the 14 Italian patients have recovered and have been discharged. It congratulated Dr Sushila Kataria (Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Medanta Gurugram), Dr Yatin Mehta and the entire team for their relentless efforts.

Away from home, nothing has deterred Dr. Sushila Kataria (Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Medanta Gurugram) from working tirelessly to treat the 14 Italian tourists with suspected #Coronavirus infection. Here’s her story. https://t.co/EIGthHGONF #MedantaFightsCorona #COVID19 — Medanta (@medanta) March 23, 2020

All 14 patients were above 65 years of age. The 14 patients had to be quarantined because another person they were travelling within Jaipur tested positive for the coronavirus. All these suspected Wuhan Coronavirus cases were admitted to the hospital on March 4.

According to reports, one of the Italians, a 68-year-old man, was discharged from the hospital on March 21 (Saturday) after he tested negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus. The remaining 13 too had tested negative and were kept under observation at the hospital. Out of these, now 11 have been discharged.

A whole floor had been dedicated for the treatment of these Italian patients, confirmed reports. All common entry and exits had been blocked and there is only one entry/exit for medical staff. The area is divided into two — ‘clean’ and ‘infected’. Staff are allowed to enter the ‘infected’ area only after wearing the PPE (personal protective equipment), hand gloves, mask and a hazmat (hazardous materials) suit. One has to keep one’s phones at the ‘clean’ area, change clothes and then step into the ‘infected’ area, confirmed Dr Kataria.

According to the Ministry’s official website, the total number of cases that have till date tested positive are 492 including foreign nationals and 9 deaths. As many as 34 cases have been discharged or cured nationally.

While only Delhi saw no new cases, India saw the highest jump in the number of new cases on 23 March. 99 new cases were reported from the country, with Maharashtra at the top with 23 new cases. The state now has 97 cases, with Kerala at a close second at 95 cases.