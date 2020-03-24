Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Home News Reports Haryana: 11 Italians quarantined after travelling with a Coronavirus positive patient recover after 20...
News Reports

Haryana: 11 Italians quarantined after travelling with a Coronavirus positive patient recover after 20 days treatment, released

All 14 patients were above 65 years of age. The 14 patients had to be quarantined because another person they were travelling within Jaipur tested positive for the coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Italian tourists recover
11 of the 14 Covid19 Italian patients being treated at Medanta Gurugram have been discharged.
192

Eleven Italian tourists who were amongst the first patients of Wuhan Coronavirus to be admitted in a hospital in Gurugram, Haryana have finally recovered fully after a 20-day extensive treatment and have been discharged and handed over to the Italian Embassy.

Medanta, a super speciality hospital in Gurugram, where these Wuhan Coronavirus cases were admitted, took to Twitter to confirm that 11 out of the 14 Italian patients have recovered and have been discharged. It congratulated Dr Sushila Kataria (Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Medanta Gurugram), Dr Yatin Mehta and the entire team for their relentless efforts.

All 14 patients were above 65 years of age. The 14 patients had to be quarantined because another person they were travelling within Jaipur tested positive for the coronavirus. All these suspected Wuhan Coronavirus cases were admitted to the hospital on March 4.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to reports, one of the Italians, a 68-year-old man, was discharged from the hospital on March 21 (Saturday) after he tested negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus. The remaining 13 too had tested negative and were kept under observation at the hospital. Out of these, now 11 have been discharged.

A whole floor had been dedicated for the treatment of these Italian patients, confirmed reports. All common entry and exits had been blocked and there is only one entry/exit for medical staff. The area is divided into two — ‘clean’ and ‘infected’. Staff are allowed to enter the ‘infected’ area only after wearing the PPE (personal protective equipment), hand gloves, mask and a hazmat (hazardous materials) suit. One has to keep one’s phones at the ‘clean’ area, change clothes and then step into the ‘infected’ area, confirmed Dr Kataria.

According to the Ministry’s official website, the total number of cases that have till date tested positive are 492 including foreign nationals and 9 deaths. As many as 34 cases have been discharged or cured nationally.

While only Delhi saw no new cases, India saw the highest jump in the number of new cases on 23 March. 99 new cases were reported from the country, with Maharashtra at the top with 23 new cases. The state now has 97 cases, with Kerala at a close second at 95 cases.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Government and Policy

India goes under a 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus: Here are the services and essential commodities that will continue to be available

OpIndia Staff -
A national lockdown has been announced across the country by Prime Minister Modi starting at midnight.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Two new cases reported in West Bengal today taking the total count to 8 in the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal announced a complete lockdown in the state till 31 March to control Coronavirus
Read more
Government and Policy

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi announces country-wide lockdown from 12 AM, 1.3B people to stay home for 21 days

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi announced the national lockdown in his second address to the country regarding the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic on the 24th of March.
Read more
News Reports

‘He began licking my hands, sucking it’, new allegations surface against Presidency University student who wanted to frame ‘BJP supporters’

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct are mounting against SFI member Malyaban Ganguly of Presidency University, Kolkata.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor whose tweets about availability of protective gear for doctors were promoted by Rahul Gandhi admits spreading fake news, deletes account

K Bhattacharjee -
Dr. Kamna Kakkar from PGIMS, Rohtak, claimed that doctors were not being provided masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more
News Reports

No new Wuhan Coronavirus cases reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 each to all construction workers

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi had reported about 30 positive cases of Coronavirus thus far with one patient succumbing to the novel virus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for supporting PM Modi’s Janta Curfew and thanking healthcare workers

OpIndia Staff -
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for supporting PM Modi's Janta Curfew and clapping to thank healthcare workers amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Coronavirus spread in Italy due to a Pakistani or due to ‘hug a Chinese’ campaign?

OpIndia Staff -
With the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus in Italy, social media has been abuzz with news that the patient zero in Italy has been identified as a Pakistani immigrant who refused to self-isolate.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

215,931FansLike
260,380FollowersFollow
204,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com