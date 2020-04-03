Even as the number of coronavirus cases in Kerala is on the ascent, the Communist state government has decided to take the edge off the lockdown norms in the state. The Kerala government has released a circular with relaxed norms amidst the 21 days of lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Modi till April 14.

In the relaxation of the existing limiting order which ordained the hotels to provide takeaways and online deliveries till 5 PM, the government has now extended the timing of the takeaways and online deliveries till 8 PM. Shops selling essential items, including bakeries and counter supply from take away counters of the hotels, however, shall continue to stop by 5 PM. The circular permits the shops to operate the online delivery by 8PM while it directs the online suppliers to stop their operations by 9 PM every day.

The relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in Kerala comes amidst a time when the country has seen a huge spike in the total number of coronavirus cases. While it took 28 days for the positive covid-19 cases in the country to touch the 1000-mark, however, it took only just another 4 days for the coronavirus cases to reach 2000. The steep rise in the cases is attributed largely to the Tablighi Jamaat miscreants, who took the cases to the different parts of the country after flagrantly defying lockdown restrictions and congregating at an event in Nizamuddin that saw participation from about 1700-2000 people.

However, in such a grim scenario, the Kerala government seems to have shunned reason in deciding to loosen the lockdown restrictions.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 2088, with Kerala state tally contributing 286 to the national tally. Among the total people infected as on date, 27 have recovered and 2 have passed away. As per the District-wise break-up of the cases, Kasargod had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 115 confirmed infections. With 335 cases, Maharashtra continues to top the list of states with most cases, closely followed by Tamil Nadu with 309 cases.