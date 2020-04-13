Monday, April 13, 2020

News Reports
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus: Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum reports 19 news cases on Sunday, 47 cases and 5 deaths till now

Fearing rapid spread within the cramped and populated neighbourhood, police have barricaded the area.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia
47 cases of coronavirus reported from Dharavi so far
Dharavi. Mumbai/ Image Source: Jagran
6

Nineteen fresh cases of Wuhan coronavirus have been reported from Mumbai’s Dharavi on Sunday alone- the largest slum in Asia which is home to nearly eight lakh residents, taking the total to 47. So far five deaths have been reported from the locality in Mumbai, reports Times of India.

on 13 April, 4 new cases of the coronavirus have already been reported from Dharavi.

According to the reports, the Mumbai police on Monday barricaded the area amid the rising number of coronavirus cases from the locality. The policemen have maintained a strict vigil to check the movement of the people. The authorities stated they are working towards limiting the spread of coronavirus in the crowded areas.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The officials said that seven of the cases came from three different areas where positive cases had not been reported so far.

Earlier this week, the Mumbai civic officials had said that at least nine containment zones have been put in place in Dharavi and added that more such zones will be identified if more cases come up in the area.

Maharashtra has been the epicentre of India’s coronavirus cases with more than 1,700 cases being reported out of the country’s 8,356 cases. Maharashtra has reported 127 deaths out of 300-odd deaths due to coronavirus in the country. Mumbai was identified as a coronavirus hotspot by the centre after it reported more than 1,000 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has decided to extend the lockdown in the state at least until April 30, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

