Amid the serious health crisis in the country due to the Wuhan Coronavirus, the governments are implementing new ways to stop the virus from spreading its footprints. In such a move, the Karnataka’s State Minority Welfare, Waqf and Hajj department has issued orders to ban five-time congregational prayers in Mosques during the month of Ramzan to avoid social gathering.

No public shall be allowed to perform five-time congregational prayers in mosques, across Karnataka, during #Ramzan, in view of #COVID19 pandemic. No public address system to be used by the staff of mosques for offering namaz: State Minority Welfare, Waqf & Hajj Department pic.twitter.com/QTEhZ44jYZ — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

The Department has issued orders stating that the month of Ramadan will commence on 24 or 25 April. Citing the Government of India’s orders of closing down all the religious places, the Karnataka govt has said that religious congregations will not be allowed due to the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has issued advisory calling for the suspension of gathering for congregational prayers/majlis, Iftaar in Masjid/Dargahs, Imam Bara’s, etc. during the month of Ramadan to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The advisory suggests that Azan should be offered at a low decibel and namaaz including Friday prayers to be performed by the Pesh Imams or the staff of mosque only. No public will be allowed to offer namaaz in the mosque. Use of public address system for offering Namaaz by mosque staff in mosques also have been prohibited.

The ministry has ordered that these directions will have to be announced by mosques and dargahs in three languages, four times a day, using pre-recorded audio clips.

The order further states that no arrangement for Dawat-e-Sahri or Iftar can be organised during the holy month of Ramzan, and Poddiges can’t be prepared in Mosque premises to distribute in the locality. Eatery shops near mosques and dargahs, which come up during Ramzan, have also been prohibited.

Earlier, despite strict guidelines from the government that promoted social distancing and the use of masks to prevent the novel coronavirus, the Nizamuddin Markaz event was celebrated. The event was attended by thousands of Muslims from across the country and abroad. The event turned out to be a super-spreader leading to more than half of total cases in the country.