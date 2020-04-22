In yet another attack on frontline workers, a mob has attacked sanitation workers near a Mosque in Chikmagalur district, Karnataka.

According to reports, on Tuesday, 21 April, sanitation workers were on their duty near Uppalli Masjid in Chikmagalur city, when a mob attacked them. The sanitation workers were playing coronavirus awareness information on a loudspeaker, which is allegedly the reason behind the attack on the sanitation workers.

One injured during the attack

One sanitation worked identified as Manjunath has been severely attacked causing injuries to him. A lady sanitation worker Geeta was also threatened by the mob for collecting waste near the mosque premises. The injured sanitation worker has been admitted into a hospital.

A case has been registered against the mob at Basavanahalli police station in the city.

ASHA worker attacked in Mysuru, Bengaluru

In a similar incident on Tuesday, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker in Mysuru, Sumayya Firdose, was attacked by three men named Mehboob, Khaleel and Zeeshan after she advised them to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Sumayya Firdose, who is attached to the Bannimantap government hospital, was on rounds when the three youth abused and threatened her. She said that she had asked the men who were loitering around to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Enraged, the youth abused and threatened to kill her if she did not ‘mind her own business.

Multiple cases of attack on frontline workers

On the evening of Sunday, 19 April, a team of health workers and BBMP officials in Bengaluru was brutally attacked by a violent mob in the Padarayanapura locality, a coronavirus hotspot. A group of BBMP doctors, nurses and ASHA workers had gone to the Padarayanapura locality to take into quarantine 58 primary contacts of coronavirus positive patients to a government-run quarantine centre.

The visuals of the incident doing rounds on social media show an unruly mob chasing, beating the government staffers, breaking the arrangements made by them and creating mayhem. More than 59 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks, including a local marijuana peddler named Firoza, who had allegedly instigated the mob.

Prior to that, a team of ASHA workers and nurses was also attacked in Bengaluru’s Sadiq Layout.