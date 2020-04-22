Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Home Crime Karnataka: Sanitation workers threatened, attacked near a Mosque in Chikmagalur, one injured
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Sanitation workers threatened, attacked near a Mosque in Chikmagalur, one injured

The sanitation workers were on their duty near Uppalli Masjid in Chikmagalur city, when a mob attacked them.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sanitation workers were attacked near a Mosque in Chikmagalur
Sanitation worker Manjunath attacked by a mob in Chikamagalur/ Image Source: Udayawani
9

In yet another attack on frontline workers, a mob has attacked sanitation workers near a Mosque in Chikmagalur district, Karnataka.

According to reports, on Tuesday, 21 April, sanitation workers were on their duty near Uppalli Masjid in Chikmagalur city, when a mob attacked them. The sanitation workers were playing coronavirus awareness information on a loudspeaker, which is allegedly the reason behind the attack on the sanitation workers.

One injured during the attack

One sanitation worked identified as Manjunath has been severely attacked causing injuries to him. A lady sanitation worker Geeta was also threatened by the mob for collecting waste near the mosque premises. The injured sanitation worker has been admitted into a hospital.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A case has been registered against the mob at Basavanahalli police station in the city.

ASHA worker attacked in Mysuru, Bengaluru

In a similar incident on Tuesday, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker in Mysuru, Sumayya Firdose, was attacked by three men named Mehboob, Khaleel and Zeeshan after she advised them to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Sumayya Firdose, who is attached to the Bannimantap government hospital, was on rounds when the three youth abused and threatened her. She said that she had asked the men who were loitering around to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Enraged, the youth abused and threatened to kill her if she did not ‘mind her own business. 

Multiple cases of attack on frontline workers

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On the evening of Sunday, 19 April, a team of health workers and BBMP officials in Bengaluru was brutally attacked by a violent mob in the Padarayanapura locality, a coronavirus hotspot. A group of BBMP doctors, nurses and ASHA workers had gone to the Padarayanapura locality to take into quarantine 58 primary contacts of coronavirus positive patients to a government-run quarantine centre.

The visuals of the incident doing rounds on social media show an unruly mob chasing, beating the government staffers, breaking the arrangements made by them and creating mayhem. More than 59 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks, including a local marijuana peddler named Firoza, who had allegedly instigated the mob.

Prior to that, a team of ASHA workers and nurses was also attacked in Bengaluru’s Sadiq Layout.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Indian Islamists join Pakistanis pretending to be Arabs while targeting Hindus in Gulf over criticism of role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Alert netizens pointed out that in past few days, various Twitter users changed their handles to sound more Arabic and tweet against India 'condemning' the 'hate' against Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Teacher kills self after declaring himself coronavirus positive on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The suicide note that went viral on social media claimed that the man went for check-up but no symptoms were detected so was sent back.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Police books journalist Gowhar Geelani for indulging in unlawful activities, glorifying terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir police had booked two other Kashmiri journalists Masrat Zahra and Peerzada Ashiq for spreading misinformation on social media and sharing anti-national posts with criminal intent.
Read more
News Reports

A month after Shivraj Chouhan took oath as CM, Madhya Pradesh gets 5 ministers

OpIndia Staff -
A full scale cabinet is likely to be appointed in May, after the lockdown is lifted.
Read more
News Reports

Covidiot: Surat broker forges HM Amit Shah’s signature to return home from Mumbai, booked for forgery

OpIndia Staff -
Surat broker, in his desperation to come back home from Mumbai, forged Union Home Minister Amit Shah's signature on a 'special permission' to take a road trip.
Read more
News Reports

Bizarre: A 60-year-old man in Pakistan tests positive for ‘pregnancy’, lab owner arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The lab in Khanewal had issued reports stating that the man’s urine test had confirmed his pregnancy.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Shekhar Gupta has been leading the compromise of Indian journalism’: Arnab Goswami resigns from Editors’ Guild on live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami called out Shekhar Gupta for sheer silence on the Palghar lynching case and for leading the "compromise on Indian journalism."
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
Politics

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Shiv Sena leader Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching and even demanded that the NCP be banned
Read more
News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Relatives of those arrested threaten to kill BJP sarpanch on the suspicion of colluding with the police

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of those arrested in the gruesome mob lynching of three men, including 2 sadhus, have threatened BJP sarpanch of Gadchinchle village with life threats on the suspicion of leaking the identities of attackers to the police
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more

Connect with us

220,470FansLike
295,963FollowersFollow
221,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com