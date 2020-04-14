On the last day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed with the aim to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, PM Modi, in his address to the nation, today announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. However, soon after announcing the extension, the Prime Minister indicated at easing of lockdown restrictions in places where there is no hotspot after April 20.

“There will be a review of every town, police station, every district and every state by April 20 to see how lockdown rules are being followed there and how much that area has protected itself from the infection,” he said.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said: “Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions.”

Thanking the people of India for following the guidelines and helping in containing the pandemic, PM Modi furthered that the restrictions on nationwide lockdown will be even more stringent in coming weeks. “Whichever area succeeds in this 1-week test, will get some conditional relief and relaxation. Some important and essential movements may be allowed in these areas after 20th,” PM Modi said.

Lockdown extension in India

Urging the citizens to keep their patience and strength, PM Modi asked for support in seven things. He urged the people to take extra care of the elders in the homes especially those who have a prior illness as they are more susceptible to coronavirus. “Second thing, make sure the social distancing is maintained during the extended lockdown. Do not step out of the house without a mask. Third, follow guidelines issued by Ayush Ministry to improve your immunity. Download the Aarogya Setu app to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. Try to help as many poor people as you could. Do not terminate your employees in such time and finally, respect the frontline workers who are fighting the pandemic like the doctors, nurses, healthcare staff, policemen,” PM Modi said.