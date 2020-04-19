Sunday, April 19, 2020
“Go and light Diyas at home”, Rajasthan Congress MLA denies ration to a woman for choosing PM Narendra Modi over CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajendra Bhiduri was seen distributing ration and quizzing the beneficiaries who is the greater leader between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

OpIndia Staff

In a shocking video that has now gone viral on social media, Congress MLA Rajendra Bidhuri from the Begun constituency in Rajasthan could be seen refusing ration to an elderly woman because she said that PM Narendra Modi is better than Rajasthan CM.

Rajendra Bidhuri was seen distributing ration and quizzing the beneficiaries who is the greater leader between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. When an elderly woman chose PM Modi over CM Gehlot, the irked Congress MLA took back her ration. In a display of blatant disconcert, he rebuked the woman and said, “Light Diyas at home and leave the ration behind.”

Speaking to the Republic TV, BJP (Rajasthan) President Satish Poonia accused the Congress party of indulging in discrimination, indifference, and politicisation while distributing ration. He added, “From this one can make out the intention of the Congress party. If they talk in such a manner the people will lose faith and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic will also weaken.”

Congress accused of taking ‘undue credit’

Earlier, Bhilwara’s Devriya village Sarpanch, Kismat Gurjar, released a video and had hit out at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for attributing Bhilwara’s successful action plan, now famously called as the ‘Bhilwara Model’, to contain the deadly Coronavirus, which had ensured that the district did not have a single new coronavirus case in 10 days, to Congress member and son Rahul Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Kismat Gurjar, said that she was hurt because Sonia Gandhi, instead of giving credit for the successful implementation of the drive to local authorities and people of the district, she was attributing it to her son or the Congress led-state government. She furthered that the people of the entire district were really inspired by PM Modi’s appeal. They had abided strictly to his lockdown and social distancing orders. They had also maintained proper hygiene.

