Chinese smartphone brand Oppo India has suspended its factory operations in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida after six of its employees tested positive for Chinese coronavirus. The factory had resumed its operations on 8th May 2020 after nationwide lockdown was eased with social distancing guidelines in some parts of the country.

OPPO India’s statement read: “As an organization that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated #COVID19 testing for 3000+ employees, for which results are awaited.”

“Will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises,” it read further.

As an organization that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated #COVID19 testing for 3000+ employees, for which results are awaited: OPPO India https://t.co/6cGzM4ZDOx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2020

Oppo resumed functions in 3rd phase of lockdown

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Oppo had resumed operations 8th May 2020 with 30 per cent of its employees, after Home Ministry directives. The company has also started sales of mobile phones through Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores in permitted areas.

Mostly all smartphone manufactures had suspended manufacturing or assembling at their respective plants in the country almost from March 20 onwards. The MHA had then issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into the red (hotspot), orange, and green zones, under which it had allowed IT manufacturing units including mobile phones resume operations from May 4.

Noida reported 8 new coronavirus cases on May 17 (Sunday), taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 255.

Meanwhile, as many as 10 coronavirus patients were discharged in Noida Sunday, after getting cured of the deadly virus. With this, a total of 191 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital till now. The number of active coronavirus cases in Noida stands at 59, while the coronavirus death toll in the district is five.