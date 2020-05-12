Thursday, May 14, 2020
PoK’s puppet ‘Prime Minister’ tells Imran Khan to ‘attack India’ with forces, and start weather reports on Delhi

Raja Farooq Haider, the so-called 'Prime Minister' of PoK has criticised Imran Khan's policies to snatch Kashmir. He has stated that with the current policies, Kashmir won't get 'independence' even in 700 years.

'PM' of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir tells Imran Khan to 'attack India'
Raja Farooq Haider (left), Imran Khan (right)
On Tuesday, the Pakistan sponsored puppet ‘Prime Minister’ of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), Raja Farooq Haider, has reportedly asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch an attack against India with its forces. Besides, he has also requested the State of Pakistan to start ‘weather reports on Delhi’ as a retaliatory measure against India’s decision to publish weather forecast of PoK.

Haider warned that verbal statements are fruitless and that Imran Khan must take strong measures against India. He suggested that Pakistan must move forward and attack India with its forces. Haider made this statement while talking to the media, following his visit to villages near the Line of Control (LOC). “It is your duty to protect your brothers and sisters”, he reiterated.

It is important to mention that the Pakistan army has created bunkers in these villagers to engage in ceasefire violations across the LOC. The POK Prime Minister had endorsed terror activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the past. He had also rebuked Imran Khan’s policies towards India and said that Kashmir would not gain Independence or join Pakistan even in the following 700 years due to such policies.

India tells Pakistan to hand over PoK

Recently, Ministry of External Affairs had earlier conveyed, in clear terms, that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession. The MEA further stated that Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation. The statement by the MEA was made after the Supreme Court of Pakistan had ‘permitted’ conducting elections in the Gilgit-Baltistan area.

India updates weather reports on PoK

Claiming the rights of the Indian state over the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), the official website of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has started including the Gilgit-Baltistan region in its weather forecasts. The IMD has announced weather forecasts for Gilgit-Baltistan in the North-west subdivision. DD News, too, had followed the suit and incorporated Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and other regions of PoK in its daily weather forecast reports.

