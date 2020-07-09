Vijay Kumar, IG of Jammu and Kashmir UT has stated that though Wasim Bari, former district president BJP had adequate security, there was definite negligence on the part of on-duty personnel. Bari was killed along with his two family members on 8th July by terrorists.

He said that the police had analyzed the CCTV footage, and it looks like the attack was planned. All ten personnel on duty have been suspended, and the investigators are looking into the matter.

According to the reports, Jammu and Kashmir police have found vital information indicating the involvement of LeT in the attack. The CCTV footage that police have retrieved showed terrorist moments before Bari and his family members, brother Umar Sultan and father Bashir Ahmad were killed. Police also found that at least one of the terrorists was local, and the other was from Pakistan. A manhunt has been initiated based on the information collected from the CCTV footage.

One local, one Pakistani terrorist

DGP Dilbagh Singh was quoted by Aaj Tak, saying, “this is the handiwork of a hybrid group. Two terrorists were involved, one local and one a Pakistani.” One of them has been identified as Abid. Singh said that it is possible that it was a planned attack and they kept in mind the proximity of the Bandipora police station that is only 50 feet away from the location of the incident.

Bari was returning after meeting another family member with his brother and father. The security officials were told to retire in their room that is located on the first floor. While Bari was attending a buyer who was there to purchase some items from his shop, the terrorists opened fire in which Bari and his family members died. The investigators believe that PSOs were present at the scene and the security camp was also nearby, but the attack was still carried out. It indicates that there might be some conspiracy behind it. The investigators have questioned PSOs and they have been suspended for the time being.