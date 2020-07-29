An English professor at the University of Burdwan in West Bengal, who is also a known left-wing ideologue, is on the dock for his alleged sexual predatory behaviour after an audio clip of his wife confirming about his sexual harassment went viral on social media platforms, reports Organiser.

Dr Angshuman Kar is a Professor of English Literature at Burdwan University. He is also a left wing ideologue and his writings are regularly published in the CPI(M) mouthpiece ‘Ganashakti’ and its literary subsidiary ‘Nandan’ .

The professor has now been caught in an alleged sex scandal after his wife was heard to have allegedly attested to his sexual predatory behaviour during the last twenty years. An audio clip has gone viral where Kar’s wife is listing out the names of former students who have been awarded marks, and other academic rewards from the professor by providing sexual favours. As per reports, many of these former students are now working in permanent positions in different educational institutions.

Viral clip has names of former students who were sexually involved with the professor for marks

Speaking to a student of Kar, the wife of the left-wing professor confirms that her husband had exchanged sexual favours with students in lieu of marks in examinations or lucrative placements in colleges and universities.

In the viral audio clip, the wife of the Professor also mentions the names of his students, whom she alleges to have been the beneficiary of such illicit understandings between Dr Kar and his students. The wife of the professor not only named these beneficiaries but also revealed where these women are currently working in permanent positions in colleges due to the favour bestowed on them by the professor.

Following the shocking disclosure, there have been severe protests against the professor, demanding action from the university and an investigation on the issue.

Dr Kar had allegedly leaked question papers in the past

As per the Organiser report, during the tenure of the previous Vice-Chancellor Smriti Kumar Sarkar, there were serious allegations against Dr Kar alleging that he had leaked final exam question papers. However, with his influence both in the leftist circles and the ruling TMC, he had saved himself from any probe.

As opposed to a fair investigation into the allegation, there was a constant attack on the VC Smriti Kumar Sarkar, labelling him as an RSS man. The VC was accused of framing Kar out of his vindictive attitude.

In addition to the alleged sexual harassment cases against Dr Kar, some other professors in various universities in West Bengal have also been caught on sexual scandals. Several complaints have been lodged against two professors from Jadavpur University, from the Departments of History and Comparative Literature respectively over similar allegations. However, as per the report, these professors have escaped investigation and action because of their clout in the leftist ecosystem.

Probe ordered against Burdwan University professor

Following the protests against Dr Kar, a probe has been initiated by Burdwan University. The university, after taking legal opinion, has sent the complaint to the internal complaints committee (ICC) for a probe.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university Nimai Chandra Saha said that the matter has been referred to the internal complaints committee headed by a woman teacher. The VC Saha added that there was no complaint by any individual student against the teacher. There are nine members in the ICC, including a law teacher and an NGO official.