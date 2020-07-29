Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Home News Reports Sex for marks: Viral audio clip exposes Burdwan University professor's history of sexual favours...
News Reports
Updated:

Sex for marks: Viral audio clip exposes Burdwan University professor’s history of sexual favours from students, probe ordered

The wife of the professor not only named the former students but also revealed where these women are currently working in permanent positions in colleges due to the academic benefits bestowed on them by the professor in exchange of sexual favours.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Dr Angshuman Kar has been allegedly providing academic benefits in exchange for sexual favours
Dr Angshuman Kar, Professor at Burdwan University, images via Organiser
127

An English professor at the University of Burdwan in West Bengal, who is also a known left-wing ideologue, is on the dock for his alleged sexual predatory behaviour after an audio clip of his wife confirming about his sexual harassment went viral on social media platforms, reports Organiser.

Dr Angshuman Kar is a Professor of English Literature at Burdwan University. He is also a left wing ideologue and his writings are regularly published in the CPI(M) mouthpiece ‘Ganashakti’ and its literary subsidiary ‘Nandan’ .

The professor has now been caught in an alleged sex scandal after his wife was heard to have allegedly attested to his sexual predatory behaviour during the last twenty years. An audio clip has gone viral where Kar’s wife is listing out the names of former students who have been awarded marks, and other academic rewards from the professor by providing sexual favours. As per reports, many of these former students are now working in permanent positions in different educational institutions.

Viral clip has names of former students who were sexually involved with the professor for marks

Speaking to a student of Kar, the wife of the left-wing professor confirms that her husband had exchanged sexual favours with students in lieu of marks in examinations or lucrative placements in colleges and universities.

In the viral audio clip, the wife of the Professor also mentions the names of his students, whom she alleges to have been the beneficiary of such illicit understandings between Dr Kar and his students. The wife of the professor not only named these beneficiaries but also revealed where these women are currently working in permanent positions in colleges due to the favour bestowed on them by the professor.

Following the shocking disclosure, there have been severe protests against the professor, demanding action from the university and an investigation on the issue.

Dr Kar had allegedly leaked question papers in the past

As per the Organiser report, during the tenure of the previous Vice-Chancellor Smriti Kumar Sarkar, there were serious allegations against Dr Kar alleging that he had leaked final exam question papers. However, with his influence both in the leftist circles and the ruling TMC, he had saved himself from any probe.

As opposed to a fair investigation into the allegation, there was a constant attack on the VC Smriti Kumar Sarkar, labelling him as an RSS man. The VC was accused of framing Kar out of his vindictive attitude.

In addition to the alleged sexual harassment cases against Dr Kar, some other professors in various universities in West Bengal have also been caught on sexual scandals. Several complaints have been lodged against two professors from Jadavpur University, from the Departments of History and Comparative Literature respectively over similar allegations. However, as per the report, these professors have escaped investigation and action because of their clout in the leftist ecosystem.

Probe ordered against Burdwan University professor

Following the protests against Dr Kar, a probe has been initiated by Burdwan University. The university, after taking legal opinion, has sent the complaint to the internal complaints committee (ICC) for a probe.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university Nimai Chandra Saha said that the matter has been referred to the internal complaints committee headed by a woman teacher. The VC Saha added that there was no complaint by any individual student against the teacher. There are nine members in the ICC, including a law teacher and an NGO official.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsViral audio clip, Burdwan university sex scandal, English professor viral audio

Trending now

News Reports

Sex for marks: Viral audio clip exposes Burdwan University professor’s history of sexual favours from students, probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to a student of Kar, the wife of the left-wing professors confirms that her husband had exchanged sexual favours with students in lieu of marks in examinations or lucrative placements in colleges and universities.
Read more
News Reports

With AAP leaders accused of taking part in Delhi riots, Kejriwal govt rejects lawyers proposed by Delhi Police as public prosecutors

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi cabinet meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday rejected the panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the February 2020 riots as well as anti-CAA protests in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.
Read more

Sweden’s Lund University asks people to stop defaming them and making fun of their name: Fact check

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social media post has been making rounds that the University of Lund in Sweden - one of the world's top 100 universities recently took to social media to express their deep disappointment over disparaging comments made on the university, especially by several social media users who made fun on university's name.

Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi to place 22.6 kg silver brick at the foundation site of Ram Mandir. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the silver brick weighs 22.6 kg and costs around ₹15,59,000.

The Nanoor Massacre: When CPI(M) workers slaughtered 11 landless labourers and then blamed ‘evil’ landlords for their crimes

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
The Nanoor Massacre occurred on the 27th of July, 2000 in the Birbhum District of West Bengal. 11 labourers lost their lives.

Dear Aatish Taseer, where is the spirit of Kaagaz Nahin Dikhayenge?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Did Aatish Taseer dare to hide any background info on his US citizenship application? My guess would be no.

Recently Popular

Crime

Pakistan: Kitten allegedly raped by 7 boys for over a week, dies dude to multiple organ failure

OpIndia Staff -
"This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men. Men are choosing animals for rape now after women and minors," the Facebook post emphasised about the grim situation.
Read more
Fact-Check

Samrin Bano becomes Sakshi Sharma to cheat people and collect donations, Indore police debunk claims of ‘stray dog shelter home’ woman

OpIndia Staff -
Investigation has revealed that the woman in the viral video is a Muslim woman named Samrin Bano who has been operating under several false names to portray herself as a 'dog lover' and seek donations from people.
Read more
Entertainment

Patna police file FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on the complaint of Shushant Singh Rajput’s father

OpIndia Staff -
KK Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna.
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
Opinions

Dear Aatish Taseer, where is the spirit of Kaagaz Nahin Dikhayenge?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Did Aatish Taseer dare to hide any background info on his US citizenship application? My guess would be no.
Read more
Social Media

Freudian slip? After hounding IPS officer Nageshwar Rao, Siddharth Varadarajan unwittingly admits that he is working to destroy Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan had earlier accused senior police officer M Nageswara Rao of spreading 'communal paranoia'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Sex for marks: Viral audio clip exposes Burdwan University professor’s history of sexual favours from students, probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to a student of Kar, the wife of the left-wing professors confirms that her husband had exchanged sexual favours with students in lieu of marks in examinations or lucrative placements in colleges and universities.
Read more
News Reports

With AAP leaders accused of taking part in Delhi riots, Kejriwal govt rejects lawyers proposed by Delhi Police as public prosecutors

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi cabinet meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday rejected the panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the February 2020 riots as well as anti-CAA protests in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.
Read more
News Reports

Sweden’s Lund University asks people to stop defaming them and making fun of their name: Fact check

OpIndia Staff -
Social media post has been making rounds that the University of Lund in Sweden - one of the world's top 100 universities recently took to social media to express their deep disappointment over disparaging comments made on the university, especially by several social media users who made fun on university's name.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka drops Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali, Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ from school syllabus due to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka government has also dropped lessons on Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed, apart from Tipu Sultan.
Read more
Political History of India

Kalyan Singh refused to give orders to shoot Karsevaks: Here is his speech from 1992

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Singh is considered an icon of Hindutva due to his conduct during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests DU Professor in Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case for Naxal activities

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has arrested one Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil, son of Kunhu Mohammad, in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case.
Read more
Entertainment

Patna police file FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on the complaint of Shushant Singh Rajput’s father

OpIndia Staff -
KK Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna.
Read more
Politics

Muslim leader Owaisi says nonexistent disputed structure will remain a mosque, suggests Kashi-Mathura might be next

OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi said that Narendra Modi should clarify whether he is attending the event in his official capacity or as an individual.
Read more
News Reports

‘Ready to join hands with Shiv Sena for the betterment of the State’: Maharashtra BJP Chief

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil was addressing party workers in Kolhapur in a virtual meeting.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Mosque construction on govt granted site lags, Sunni Waqf Board yet to form a trust

OpIndia Staff -
As per the Supreme Court order, the Sunni Waqf Board was provided 5 acres of land in the Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya district.
Read more

Connect with us

237,688FansLike
416,874FollowersFollow
283,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com