Bengaluru violence accused has links with terror outfit Al-Hind and with those accused of murdering RSS activist Rudresh: Reports

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil, Samiuddin was in touch with members of the Al-Hind terror outfit for several years. Besides, he also had links with the accused in the murder case of an RSS activist named Rudresh

The aftermath of Bengaluru riots (Photo Credits: India TV)
The Bengaluru police have reportedly detained one Samiuddin in connection to the violence that took place at Dj Halli on August 11 over a Facebook post against Prophet Mohammed by Naveen, the nephew of Congress MLA Srinivasa Murthy. As per reports, the cops had so far arrested 58 more people and held 264 suspects.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil, Samiuddin was in touch with members of the Al-Hind terror outfit for several years. Besides, he also had links with the accused in the murder case of an RSS activist named Rudresh. Deputy Commissioner of Police ( Bengaluru East) SD Sharanappa informed that the primary accused in the Bengaluru riots are in police custody and are being interrogated. He further said that other accused have been held in Ballari prison and the central jail located on the outskirts of Bengaluru for a period of 14 days.

Karnataka Home Minister cautioned about Al-Hind in July

Earlier in July, the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had informed that the State government was aware of the UN report on terrorism and the presence of terror outfits such as Al-Hind in the region. Reportedly, he told a newspaper that one such module of Al-Hind was busted in 2020 and another module of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was busted between 2018 and 2019. Bommai further informed that around 50 people were arrested in connection to the cases.

He also informed that Congress legislator Srinivasa Murthy had not named anyone in the First Information Report (FIR). Seeking his co-operation Bommai stated, “He had said that he’ll inform whenever he comes to know who was involved. We seek his cooperation. We have our own witnesses to conduct an inquiry into the burning of his house. We’ll start that”

Bengaluru violence over Facebook post: Naveen denies any wrongdoing, says his life is under threat

During the investigation, Naveen has also denied any wrongdoing or posting any derogatory content against any religion or faith. The arrested Congress party worker has also said that he has time-and-again responded to the anti-Hindu comments on social media platforms and alleged that few people are conspiring against him for protecting the interests of Hindus on social media platforms. “Just because I am from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma,” the young Congress leader has reportedly quipped the Bengaluru police.

