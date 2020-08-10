Stress due to domestic concerns, misunderstandings and even a stressful environment can trigger psychological distress in an individual. Something similar may have happened to Rajesh (name changed), a cook from Delhi working in Mumbai. However, his time had not arrived yet as a Facebook official from Ireland happened to notice ‘suicidal activity’ on his account and alerted the Delhi Police.

The story was brought to the fore on Sunday, 9 August after DCP Cybercrime, Delhi quoted a report of India TV and praised the officials involved in saving the man from committing suicide.

The positive outcome was only possible because of prompt action by @DCPEastDelhi, @rajputbalsing and Dr. Rashmi Karandikar.

A fine example of inter-agency coordination. @DelhiPolice @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/2un9StI427 — DCP Cybercrime (@DCP_CCC_Delhi) August 9, 2020

What was the case?

As per reports, on 8th August, at around 7:50 PM, Anyesh Roy, DCP Delhi Police had got a call from a Facebook official from Ireland. He informed Roy that their system had identified suicidal activity on a Facebook account that belongs to a woman in Delhi. The Facebook official sent all the necessary information via an official mail to the Delhi Police. On digging up the information of the phone number, it was found that it belonged to one Sumati (name changed).

As calling her may cause further distress, DCP decided to send a team to her registered address in Mandawali, East Delhi. He called up Jasmeet Singh, DCP, East Delhi to inform him about the situation. A police team arrived at Sumati’s home within minutes and found out that the account was being used by her husband, who left home after a fight and now working in Mumbai as a cook. Sumati gave the Police his number, but she did not know where he lived in Mumbai.

Information shared with Mumbai counterparts

Delhi police informed Bal Singh Rajput and Rashmi Karandikar, DCP (Cybercrime cell), Mumbai about the situation. Karandikar got in action immediately and tried contacting Rajesh on his phone, but it was switched off. While trying to find his address, she kept on calling him, and finally, Rajesh switched on his phone and picked up the call. DCP Karandikar talked to him to calm him down and got his address. She sent a police team to the address that took control of the situation and prevented the suicide.