Sunday, August 23, 2020
Russian pranksters dupe Kamala Harris into slamming Donald Trump posing as Greta Thunberg

‘Greta’ even offered support from her team to Harris to help in developing a climate plan for the United States to which Harris enthusiastically agreed to.

OpIndia Staff
Greta Prank Kamala
Russian pranksters posed as Greta to prank Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Image: The Economic Times | Buzzfeed)
10

In an interesting 3-minute chat, Russian Pranksters posing as teenage climate ‘activist’ Greta Thunberg managed to convince California senator and Vice President candidate Kamala Harris to slam US President Donald Trump over his policies. The Sun reported that in the call, ‘Greta’ claims that she is having nightmares after meeting Trump at UN in September 2019. The audiotape has surfaced days after Biden announced Kamala as the Vice President candidate for the upcoming elections. The Sun said that this call happened allegedly in December last year.

Russian pranksters fool Kamala Harris

Two Russians, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov famously known as Vovan and Lexus are behind this prank. They have made similar prank calls to several high profile personnel in the past, including Bernie Sanders and Prince Harry.

The claim that got Harris excited

Pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov (Image: AFP)

One prankster posed as Greta while the second posed as his father, Svante. ‘Greta’ informed Harris that she has a recording of President Trump, where he whispered in her ear, “you will never achieve the goal.” They offered Kamala the audiotape to while she happily replied “Thank you, that would be wonderful.”

As per the US law, it is illegal to record phone calls or conversation between two parties without the consent from both sides in 15 states. However, the pranksters claim that they recorded the call in New York where they can legally do so. That means if it had been the real tape, Kamala could have used it as a “Trump Card” against Donald Trump in the upcoming elections.

The conversation between ‘Greta’ and Kamala

The pranksters talked in detail about Kamala’s climate plan and her campaign. During the conversation, ‘Greta’ claimed that she had talked to several politicians, including Russian President Putin, but no one seemed interested.

She went ahead and called President Trump, a terrible man. Harris, without any hesitation, replied, “It is similar to previous times in history when some people could not imagine how things can be different and then leaders did imagine and could see and lead. You have been a great leader, do not be deterred.”

‘Greta’ even offered support from her team to Harris to help in developing a climate plan for the United States to which Harris enthusiastically agreed to.

Security experts raised eyebrows over the prank call

Security experts have urged to take this prank as a “wake up call.” They said that the team working for Kamala Harris failed to check and verify the credentials of the caller. The first female chief intelligence officer at the White House and CEO of Fortalice Solutions Theresa Payton called it a very dangerous game. She said that Kamala could have given sensitive information to the caller and put herself in danger. She added, “Extra care needs to be taken by the handlers to find out who is calling. A few simple questions and they could have turned it over to someone on the security team to do a quick check. A couple of quick checks would have taken a few minutes.”

Vovan and Lexus have a youtube channel vovan222prank with over 100,000 subscribers. They post high profile pranks and chats on the channel. This prank call is however not available on their channel.

Searched termskamala harris prank, kamala harris russian pranksters, russian pranksters kamala harris greta thunberg
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

