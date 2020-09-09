Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Islamist ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub tests positive for coronavirus

In March 2020, when the pandemic that started in China had just started to engulf the world, Rana had wondered what is left for the virus to kill in a nation that is morally corrupt.

Islamist ‘Journalist’ Rana Ayyub has tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday she took to Twitter to inform that her oxygen levels dipped last night and eventually she tested positive for Chinese virus.

She claimed she is looking for a hospital bed in Navi Mumbai to get herself admitted.

Ayyub has been caught spreading misinformation and fake news during the pandemic quite often. She shared a a video claiming a labourer on Shramik Special train died of starvation while it was due to other health condition. She was also found shielding the Tablighi Jamaat, the congregation of Muslims which acted as one of the initial hotspots for the spread of Chinese coronavirus. Further, along with leftist ‘historian’ William Dalrymple, she was caught spreading old image of curfew defaulters being punished as that of migrant labourers.

