Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Home News Reports Voters are not ready for 'liberal values': Congress Salman Khurshid blames people for his...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Voters are not ready for ‘liberal values’: Congress Salman Khurshid blames people for his party’s repeated election loss

In a long Facebook post, Khurshid has targeted some 'party colleagues' for finding faults in Congress' operations and leadership. What reads like an indirect message to Kapil Sibal, he has shared a long post asking the colleagues to introspect themselves before seeking reforms in the party.

OpIndia Staff
Salman Khurshid blames voters
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Courtesy: oneindia)
6

After losing the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leader Salman Khurshid has put the blame on the voters. Khurshid, whose name has recently come up in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam said that the voters in Bihar ‘resisted liberal values’.

Khurshid said in a Facebook post that “If the mood of the electorate is resistant to the liberal values we have espoused and cherished we should be prepared for a long struggle rather than look for short cuts to get back into power.” In a long post, Khurshid praised the last Mughal emperor and also indirectly targeted Congress leaders who are criticising the party and its leadership after the repeated election debacles.

Khurshid’s Facebook post

Sharing some advise of ‘introspection’ for his party colleagues who “suffer periodic pangs of anxiety”, Khurshid wrote, “When we do well, admittedly somewhat infrequently they take it for granted. But when we underperform, not even do badly, they are quick to bite their nails. By the looks of it there would be little of the nails left for future disappointments. Is it really a case of a bad workmen quarreling with their tools?”

In that post, he also advised the same ‘party colleague’ to refrain from criticising the Congress, saying, “It is another matter that consolidation of our principled politics, like any cause, requires periodic re-appraisal and re-writing of strategy and logistics. But those cannot be done in the media for our adversaries to checkmate it promptly.”

At a time when the party should introspect about performing so poorly in the elections, the Congress party, as usual, is looking outside for reason for the reasons for their defeat. It has become a norm for the opposition parties, including Congress, to blame to either raise fingers at the election process, usually by finding faults in EVMs, or to the declare the voters not mature enough to recognise the so-called liberal parties’ worth. Congress has been trying really hard to return to power by forging all sorts of alliances with other parties but nothing seems to work for the grand old party. Congress’ performance has been equally humiliating in the bypolls held in Gujarat, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, another Congress office-bearer had termed the Bihari people as ‘poor and greedy’, for not voting Congress to power.

People don’t consider Congress as an alternative: Kapil Sibal

Recently, Senior Congress leader, during a rare moment of truth, admitted that people no longer consider Congress as an effective alternative. Speaking during an interview after losing the Bihar Assembly elections, Sibal said it was clear from the Bihar Assembly elections as well as the by-elections held in several states that people did not consider Congress party as an effective alternative. “In some of the constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress candidates in the by-elections notched up less than 2% of the votes cast. Three of our candidates in Gujarat lost their deposits”, said Sibal asking the party to introspect for its consistently bad performance in elections.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSalman Khurshid post, Khurshid Sibal news, Congress news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

How come MIM did not face the “outsider” jibe in Bihar?

Abhishek Banerjee -
What is different about the appeal of MIM that parties like Shiv Sena or JMM or TMC don’t have?
Read more
News Reports

Marriages taking place forcefully for religious conversion by either fraud or cheating to be null and void: MP govt mulls on Religion Bill

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh becomes the third BJP ruled state to consider bringing in a legislation to tackle 'love Jihad'
Read more

Kanpur: 6-year-old girl who was found dead on Diwali night was raped, liver extracted for black magic

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The minor had gone missing on Diwali night and was later found dead in the forest near her house in Ghatampur area in Kanpur

AgustaWestland scam: Key witness had named Salman Khurshid, Kamal Nath’s son, and Ahmed Patel, says report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Saxena, the prime accused turned approver in the Rs 3600 crore VVIP chopper scam, claimed that kickbacks received from Agusta Westland were to be shared with political leaders who had influenced the decision.

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.

Bangladesh: Youth threatens to slaughter cricketer Shakib Al Hasan over allegations of blaspheming by inaugurating Kali Puja in Kolkata

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Man who threatened Bangladeshi crickter Shakib Al Hasan said that him inaugurating Kali Puja temple has hurt Muslim sentiments

Recently Popular

World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Politics

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra equates Hindus belonging to SC, ST and OBC community to rats in his interview featuring Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra uploaded the episode with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to his YouTube channel on the 13th of November.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: 21-year-old man arrested for raping and killing his mother

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka man raped and killed his mother for having affair with other men.
Read more
News Reports

China: Popular Tibetan influencer’s murder caught live on camera exposes the communist country’s flawed legal system

OpIndia Staff -
Popular Tibetan influencer Lhamo was burnt alive by her-ex-husband when she was live streaming from her kitchen.
Read more
Social Media

Woman who claims to work for AYUSH ministry says ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’, ministry denies she works for them

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India.
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Voters are not ready for ‘liberal values’: Congress Salman Khurshid blames people for his party’s repeated election loss

OpIndia Staff -
In a long Facebook post, Khurshid has indirectly targeted Kapil Sibal, asking him to do some introspection and not criticise the party in the media.
Read more
Culture and History

The Dravidian Movement and the Devadasi Abolition Act: Did a ‘Brahiminical conspiracy’ oppose reforms to the practice as alleged?

Suren -
The Dravidian movement has long claimed a contribution to the Devadasi Abolition Act. But how true is their claim?
Read more
Politics

How come MIM did not face the “outsider” jibe in Bihar?

Abhishek Banerjee -
What is different about the appeal of MIM that parties like Shiv Sena or JMM or TMC don’t have?
Read more
News Reports

Sameet Thakkar, arrested for ‘baby penguin’ remark, finally released from jail, a day after receiving bail

OpIndia Staff -
The family of Sameet Thakkar was waiting since 8 AM outside Taloja jail for his release, he was released well past noon.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Man forces woman to convert to Islam after sexually abusing her in Gorakhpur district

OpIndia Staff -
Man forces woman for religious conversion on pretext of making an objectionable video viral, arrested by police
Read more
News Reports

Twitter corrects ‘mistake’ after spreading misinformation in its fact-check of Donald Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter was peddling misinformation its fact-check of Trump's claims regarding the US presidential elections.
Read more
News Reports

Marriages taking place forcefully for religious conversion by either fraud or cheating to be null and void: MP govt mulls on Religion Bill

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh becomes the third BJP ruled state to consider bringing in a legislation to tackle 'love Jihad'
Read more
News Reports

New RIMS Director has to stay in guest house because scam convicted Lalu Yadav has been staying in his official bungalow

OpIndia Staff -
Lalu Yadav was shifted to the RIMS Director's official bungalow in August this year after some of his security personnel at RIMS' paying ward were found covid positive.
Read more
Crime

Kanpur: 6-year-old girl who was found dead on Diwali night was raped, liver extracted for black magic

OpIndia Staff -
The minor had gone missing on Diwali night and was later found dead in the forest near her house in Ghatampur area in Kanpur
Read more
News Reports

AgustaWestland scam: Key witness had named Salman Khurshid, Kamal Nath’s son, and Ahmed Patel, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Saxena, the prime accused turned approver in the Rs 3600 crore VVIP chopper scam, claimed that kickbacks received from Agusta Westland were to be shared with political leaders who had influenced the decision.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
483,891FollowersFollow
19,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com