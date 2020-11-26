Thursday, November 26, 2020
Home Opinions Indian law never defined “marriage”: Here is why govt needs to be involved in...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Indian law never defined “marriage”: Here is why govt needs to be involved in inter-faith “marriage”

That’s not meddling, that’s the role of the government.

Abhishek Banerjee
Govt needs to define 'marriage' (representational image courtesy: zawaj.com)
8

Are you against inter-faith marriage? These days, we often hear this question.

The question is absurd. It is like asking: do you like food? I am not sure. Which “food”? Perhaps I like samosas but not jalebis. You have to be more specific.

When you ask me a question about marriage, the underlying assumption is that there is a single, precise definition of the word “marriage.” The problem is that the word marriage is not defined anywhere in Indian law. Read, for instance, these words from the Supreme Court of India in Jan 2019:

We conclude that the marriage of a Muslim man with an idolater or fire­worshipper is neither a valid nor a void marriage, but is merely an irregular marriage.”

Can anybody explain that sentence to me?

Indian law has a definition for Hindu marriages, under the Hindu Marriage Act. The law has a completely separate legal institution called Special Marriage, defined under the Special Marriage Act. And Muslim “marriages” are not even defined anywhere. They are treated as civil contracts, like one company agreeing to supply a certain amount of goods to another.

Each of these separate institutions comes with a completely different set of rights and obligations for the two parties involved. Generally speaking, if a woman converts to Islam and marries a Muslim man, she will lose a number of civil rights related to divorce, maintenance and inheritance. These laws will impact how she might inherit property from her husband and even her own parents. These laws will even impact how her children inherit property, whether sons and daughters will have an equal share and so on. It is an absolute mess.

Again, generally speaking, a woman who converts to Islam to marry a Muslim man will find the laws much harsher on her. Should the government not step in here and make some rules?

Many people have tried to frame this as a question of female agency. So what if a woman decides to convert? It’s her choice.

Really? Consider this. Consider a 14 year old girl, approached by an adult Muslim man and they fall in “love.” She decides to convert. Because she is a Muslim girl who has reached the age of puberty, the adult Muslim male can now legally marry this 14 year old girl. Do you realize how disturbing this is?

What female agency are you even talking about in this case? A 14 year old girl has agency? This is not a hypothetical situation. The matter has been tested multiple times in courts of law. A minor girl can absolutely marry an adult Muslim man (see here and here). The law is crystal clear on this.

Again, the reason this is possible is because there is no single definition of “marriage” under Indian law. A number of very different legal institutions are grouped under the loose word “marriage.” Naturally therefore, the government has to step in and make rules about how to move between these very different institutions. That’s not meddling, that’s the role of the government.

Think about transportation. You could walk. You could take a car, a two wheeler or an auto-rickshaw. Or a train or an airplane. Don’t you think you need the government to specify that pedestrians should stick to the sidewalk? Don’t we need the government to put traffic signals on the road, control where pedestrians can cross? Would you allow bicycles on railway tracks? Don’t you need access controls? Who determines these access controls? The government, of course.

You can’t pretend that these are all modes of transportation. And so, there should be no distinction between the road, the sidewalk, the railway track and the airplane runway.

And yet, we have liberals framing the matter of inter-faith marriage with pithy idioms such as “Miya biwi raazi, to kya karega qazi“?

Indeed, why not allow auto-rickshaws to ply on the runway at Bangalore airport? Shame on the government for meddling. Right?

There are only two legitimate options here. One, you could stick with our existing maze of various legal modes of marriage. In that case, be prepared for the government to make strict rules on access control between these various modes. Just like the government sets strict rules on how to access trains, planes and buses.

The other option is to have a Uniform Civil Code, which provides a single definition of the word marriage. It would specify everything on age of consent, inheritance, divorce, alimony, child support, etc with no distinction on the basis of caste, religion, or gender. In that case, the government would no longer meddle. Adult citizens would be free to do as they choose with their lives. That is why this is standard across the free world.

Our “activists” want neither. They want the absurdity to continue. They don’t want to talk concrete policy nor principles. And they just want to throw movie dialogues at their political opponents. And for this, they are perfectly willing to throw women and minor girls under the bus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsinterfaith marriage, interreligious marriage, special marriage act
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Indian law never defined “marriage”: Here is why govt needs to be involved in inter-faith “marriage”

Abhishek Banerjee -
A number of very different legal institutions are grouped under the loose word “marriage.” Naturally therefore, the government has to step in and make rules about how to move between these very different institutions.
Read more
News Reports

After allowing Israelis to visit without visa, UAE stops issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries including Pakistan and Turkey

OpIndia Staff -
The decision of UAE to stop issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries is reported to have been taken due to security decisions.
Read more

Forgotten daughter of Uttarakhand: Before Nirbhaya, girl working in Delhi was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in Haryana

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In February 2012, a 19-year-old girl from Delhi was abducted, gang-raped, brutalised and abandoned to die at a mustard field in Haryana

Law against ‘Love Jihad’ does not violate anyone’s fundamental rights: Smashing the ‘liberal’ arguments with truth

Opinions Sambit Nayak -
The readers must know that this is not a law against interfaith marriage or any marriage to begin with. Interfaith marriages are and will continue to be allowed in India.

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her pics

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her 'Iman'.

While Imran Khan continues his rants against Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan govt expects debt relief of around $300 million from France

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Pakistan citizens have been dissing about France after Emmanuel Macron criticised radical Islam

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
Politics

How Congress lost Gujarat to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat

Nirwa Mehta -
The 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections which were contested by Ahmed Patel were one of the lowest points for Congress.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Arfa Khanum Sherwani eat the goat she was petting in the photographs she posted?

OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani took social media by storm after she posted photographs of herself with a beautiful white goat.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mark of religious oppression, caste superiority’: Newly elected MP in New Zealand, Gaurav Sharma, targeted for taking oath in Sanskrit

OpIndia Staff -
A journalist in New Zealand targeted newly elected New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma for for taking his oath in Sanskrit.
Read more
News Reports

Habitual offender Rehana Fathima given last warning by Kerala High Court after violating bail condition in ‘Gomatha’ cookery video

OpIndia Staff -
In the cookery video titled Gomatha Ularthu, Fathima kept referring to the meat as Gomatha. The High Court let her go giving her last opportunity to 'improve'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opinions

Indian law never defined “marriage”: Here is why govt needs to be involved in inter-faith “marriage”

Abhishek Banerjee -
A number of very different legal institutions are grouped under the loose word “marriage.” Naturally therefore, the government has to step in and make rules about how to move between these very different institutions.
Read more
News Reports

OIC snubs Pakistan again, no mention of ‘Kashmir’ in Foreign Ministers’ meeting agenda: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan's foreign office had claimed that during the 2-day session, the Kashmir issue will be discussed too. The OIC's agenda has made no mention of it.
Read more
News Reports

After allowing Israelis to visit without visa, UAE stops issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries including Pakistan and Turkey

OpIndia Staff -
The decision of UAE to stop issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries is reported to have been taken due to security decisions.
Read more
News Reports

Algerian-born Muslim cleric Abdul Nacer Benbrika stripped of his citizenship by Australia after convicted of terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
Benbrika was convicted of directing a terrorist group, and possessing material associated with planning of a terrorist attack in Australia
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: No, the government has not issued Rs.1,30,000 to the citizens towards Covid-19 funding

OpIndia Staff -
Fake message circulated claims that govt of India has issued Rs.1,30,000 to every citizen above the age of 18 as Covid-19 funding
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Arfa Khanum Sherwani eat the goat she was petting in the photographs she posted?

OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani took social media by storm after she posted photographs of herself with a beautiful white goat.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Navy inducts two American Predator drones on the lease, can be deployed on India-China border for surveillance

OpIndia Staff -
The Predator drones has been leased from a private company for one year, India plans to purchase 18 such drones from USA
Read more
Opinions

Reservations for SC Christians: How it could affect the prospects of Dalit Hindus

Nivan Sadh -
There have been several calls for the inclusion of Dalit Christians in the reservation system meant for SC/St and OBC communities.
Read more
News Reports

Forgotten daughter of Uttarakhand: Before Nirbhaya, girl working in Delhi was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
In February 2012, a 19-year-old girl from Delhi was abducted, gang-raped, brutalised and abandoned to die at a mustard field in Haryana
Read more
Crime

UP: Woman given triple talaq for not bringing Rs 20 lakh and a car in dowry

OpIndia Staff -
The woman from Rampur has alleged that her husband and in-laws have been harassing her for not bringing Rs 20 lakhs and a car.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,875FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com