Monday, December 7, 2020
Home Entertainment 'Allah has chosen me to become a student of Quran and Hadees': Pakistani actress...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

‘Allah has chosen me to become a student of Quran and Hadees’: Pakistani actress Zainab Jamil leaves showbiz for Islam

In recent times, several Muslim actresses have decided to leave show business. In India, the recent case was of Sana Khan, who left show business and married a Muslim cleric.

OpIndia Staff
Zainab Jamil
Zainab Jamil leaves show business to learn more ab out Islam (Image:Zainab Jamil's instagram profile officialzainabjamil)
43

Pakistani actress Zainab Jamil has announced that she will not work in the showbiz industry. She has decided to dedicate her life to learn more about Islam. On December 5, she posted on her Instagram account about her decision and said, “I proudly announce that I won’t be continuing my career as an actor and model.”

She further added that Allah had chosen her to become a student of the Quran and Hadees. She will learn more about ‘deen Islam’. She said, “Allah has chosen me to become a student of Quran and Hadees and learn more about our deen Islam”.

In a story, Zainab explained why she is leaving the industry. She said, “For those who are really concerned and have been asking me why did I take this decision at once, I really respect your concern that’s the reason I am posting one [story].” She further said that she should have announced it earlier. “Maybe I was not ready or I was in search of few answers actually now it’s been 3 years that I am studying Quran with Tafseer and I am not an easy student,” she added.

Now-deleted Instagram story of Zainab in which she explained why she decided to leave show business

In her story, Zainab mentioned that she had been asking many questions to her teachers before making the decision. “I am quitting the career which I thought I loved whereas I didn’t because whenever I was on set working I was not completely satisfied.” She said she always felt that something was missing, which was not what she wanted to do.

“With all due respect to those who are working in this field, I am not hurting anyone’s feelings to work as an actor but we all are different so this is my different. And I really want to thank the producers and people whom I was in contract to work with and thank you all for understanding me and letting me drop the projects I signed,” she concluded.

Not just Zainab Jamil: Several Muslim actresses have left show business for Islam

In recent times, several Muslim actresses have decided to leave show business. In India, the recent case was of Sana Khan, who left show business and married a Muslim cleric. While announcing her departure from the industry, she said that she has decided to quit the entertainment industry after being enlightened by the ‘teachings of Islam’.

Last year Dangal actress Zaira Wasim announced her retirement from movies in a letter posted on Instagram. In the six-page letter, she said, “Bollywood took me away from Islam” and cites the interference on her religious practices as the reason for this decision.

The world’s first Muslim Hijabi model, Halima Aden, has also left her career as a model. In her stories on Instagram, the 23-year-old Hijab-wearing model spoke about how the fashion ramp was a place where all the bad energy came from. Aden also recounted the numerous times she had to miss Namaaz or any of her religious activities due to a project.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

One BJP worker dead in crude bomb attack, Tejasvi Surya calls Bengal police a ‘disgrace to India’s famed police forces’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Police brutalities in BJP rally in West Bengal, one BJP leader died, over 100 workers injured.
Read more
Social Media

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.
Read more

Congress supports Bharat Bandh call, shares blatant lies against the new farmer laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress supports Bharat Bandh, peddles blatant, shameless lies against new farmer laws.

Here is how the international media called Osama Bin Laden ‘a warrior building road to peace’ 27 years ago

Media OpIndia Staff -
Years before the gruesome 9/11 attacks, Osama Bin Laden was hailed by the international media as a philanthropist who emancipated Muslims in the Afghan war and was helping build roads for the poor in Sudan

Fascist Modi steals farmer leader Geeta Bhati’s sandals and it requires our serious attention

Satire Nirwa Mehta -
It is extremely shameful on fascist Modi government's part to steal Geeta Bhati's sandals.

From KCR 1.0 to KCR 2.0: 7 reasons why Telangana is getting disillusioned with TRS and why BJP is making in-roads

Opinions S. Sudhir Kumar -
What people saw in KCR 1.0 is very different from what they are seeing in KCR 2.0 - Here is why Telangana is reposing faith in BJP

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

Amidst protests by Punjab farmers against the farm laws, farmers from various States request the centre not to repeal them

OpIndia Staff -
These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

‘My wife has converted to Hindu religion’: Rahul Mahajan on his Russian wife Natalya Ilina

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Mahajan said, "she is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati"
Read more

Latest News

Entertainment

‘Allah has chosen me to become a student of Quran and Hadees’: Pakistani actress Zainab Jamil leaves showbiz for Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Zainab Jamil posted on Instagram and said, “I proudly announce that I won’t be continuing my career as an actor and model.”
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee calls ‘BJP govt at centre’ to resign over Farm laws after passing similar bills in West Bengal in 2014

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had passed similar farm bills, aimed at "curbing the menace of middlemen" in 2014
Read more
News Reports

One BJP worker dead in crude bomb attack, Tejasvi Surya calls Bengal police a ‘disgrace to India’s famed police forces’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Police brutalities in BJP rally in West Bengal, one BJP leader died, over 100 workers injured.
Read more
Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
World

Paris beheading case: Amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’, terrorist was called ‘lion of Islam’, given hero’s funeral in Chechnya

OpIndia Staff -
The terrorist sympathisers in Chechnya claimed that Anzorov wanted to 'humiliate and strike' Samuel Paty for his 'offensive' cartoons
Read more
Social Media

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Congress supports Bharat Bandh call, shares blatant lies against the new farmer laws

OpIndia Staff -
Congress supports Bharat Bandh, peddles blatant, shameless lies against new farmer laws.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer agitation instigated by arhatiyas and middlemen fearing loss of ₹6000 crores says BJP leader

OpIndia Staff -
There are about 25,000 arhatiyas or middlemen in Punjab who stand to lose profits due to the new farm laws.
Read more
Media

Here is how the international media called Osama Bin Laden ‘a warrior building road to peace’ 27 years ago

OpIndia Staff -
Years before the gruesome 9/11 attacks, Osama Bin Laden was hailed by the international media as a philanthropist who emancipated Muslims in the Afghan war and was helping build roads for the poor in Sudan
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,301FollowersFollow
20,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com