‘Allah has chosen me to become a student of Quran and Hadees’: Pakistani actress Zainab Jamil leaves showbiz for Islam

Pakistani actress Zainab Jamil has announced that she will not work in the showbiz industry. She has decided to dedicate her life to learn more about Islam. On December 5, she posted on her Instagram account about her decision and said, “I proudly announce that I won’t be continuing my career as an actor and model.”

She further added that Allah had chosen her to become a student of the Quran and Hadees. She will learn more about ‘deen Islam’. She said, “Allah has chosen me to become a student of Quran and Hadees and learn more about our deen Islam”.

In a story, Zainab explained why she is leaving the industry. She said, “For those who are really concerned and have been asking me why did I take this decision at once, I really respect your concern that’s the reason I am posting one [story].” She further said that she should have announced it earlier. “Maybe I was not ready or I was in search of few answers actually now it’s been 3 years that I am studying Quran with Tafseer and I am not an easy student,” she added.

Now-deleted Instagram story of Zainab in which she explained why she decided to leave show business

In her story, Zainab mentioned that she had been asking many questions to her teachers before making the decision. “I am quitting the career which I thought I loved whereas I didn’t because whenever I was on set working I was not completely satisfied.” She said she always felt that something was missing, which was not what she wanted to do.

“With all due respect to those who are working in this field, I am not hurting anyone’s feelings to work as an actor but we all are different so this is my different. And I really want to thank the producers and people whom I was in contract to work with and thank you all for understanding me and letting me drop the projects I signed,” she concluded.

Not just Zainab Jamil: Several Muslim actresses have left show business for Islam

In recent times, several Muslim actresses have decided to leave show business. In India, the recent case was of Sana Khan, who left show business and married a Muslim cleric. While announcing her departure from the industry, she said that she has decided to quit the entertainment industry after being enlightened by the ‘teachings of Islam’.

Last year Dangal actress Zaira Wasim announced her retirement from movies in a letter posted on Instagram. In the six-page letter, she said, “Bollywood took me away from Islam” and cites the interference on her religious practices as the reason for this decision.

The world’s first Muslim Hijabi model, Halima Aden, has also left her career as a model. In her stories on Instagram, the 23-year-old Hijab-wearing model spoke about how the fashion ramp was a place where all the bad energy came from. Aden also recounted the numerous times she had to miss Namaaz or any of her religious activities due to a project.