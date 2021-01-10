Just a day after Twitter banned US President Donald Trump, the left-liberals across the world are now seeking to ostracise and boycott not only POTUS Trump but also people associated or worked with him in the last four years.

Continue to carry out a vendetta against the ideological opponents, the American business magazine Forbes has now given an ultimatum to companies that want to hire people who have been working for President Donald Trump throughout the last four years.

In an article published by Forbes’ chief content officer and editor Randall Lane this week titled, “A Truth Reckoning: Why We’re Holding Those Who Lied For Trump Accountable”, the American magazine warned companies against hiring people who were associated with the Trump administration during his tenure as POTUS. It said that they would be scrutinising such businesses if they employ Trump supporters and staff.

In his article, Lane citing the protests that erupted outside Capitol Hill on Wednesday said, “Yesterday’s insurrection was rooted in lies. That a fair election was stolen. That a significant defeat was actually a landslide victory. That the world’s oldest democracy, ingeniously insulated via autonomous state voting regimens, is a rigged system. Such lies-upon-lies, repeated frequently and fervently, provided the kindling, the spark, the gasoline.”

Listing out all of Trump’s press secretaries throughout his presidency, Lane claimed these staff helped Donald Trump allegedly spread lies and threatened companies saying that if they plan on hiring one of these press secretaries, Forbes will scrutinise those businesses. The four press secretaries were Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany.

Lane claimed that this was a time of transition and pain in the United States and reinvigorating democracy requires a true reckoning. According to him, the reckoning would come by starting to act against the people who were paid by the people to inform the people.

Lane wrote, “Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie. We’re going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same scepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet. Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away.”

Twitter suspends US President Donald Trump

The warning by the left-liberals, who often proclaims to be the champion of free speech, comes just after a day the big-techs banned sitting United States President Donald Trump from all their platforms citing that he allegedly incited violence.

In what was seen as a major blow to free speech, Twitter on Friday permanently banned the personal account of Donald Trump (@realdonaldtrump). The action by Twitter to ban a sitting President and big-tech companies playing a direct role in country’s politics has now caused a massive shock to the citizens worldwide, invoking fear about big-tech’s intent to censure contrary viewpoints.

In a statement, Twitter said, “After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Following the permanent suspension, the POTUS issued a scathing response accusing Twitter of conspiring with his political enemies “to silence” him. Declaring war on big-techs, President Trump issued a statement over the shocking action of Twitter to ban free speech saying that micro-blogging site is colluding with Democrats and radical left elements to silence him and the 75 million people who voted for him.

The President of the United States, end his statement to his followers said, “STAY TUNED!”.