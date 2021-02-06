The niece of USA Vice President Kama Harris, Meena Harris, has been tweeted unhinged ever since the ‘toolkit’ was tweeted by Greta Thunberg, exposing a global nexus, spearheaded by Khalistanis, to tarnish India by supporting the protest and the violent insurrection that followed in the national capital on the 26th January 2021.

Meena Harris, who led the foreign intervention along with a few other international influencers such as Rihanna, former porn-actress Mia Khalifa and child protestor Greta Thunberg, is now descending into madness after the Indian government intervened at the right time to prevent foreign vested interests from creating chaos on the streets of the national capital.

While Meena Harris and her likes support the violent insurrection in India and continue to fan unrest, Harris has been extremely distressed about Indians taking to the streets to protest against her interference democratically, by burning her photograph.

In a staggering display of hypocrisy, Meena Harris said that it was weird to see a photo of herself burned by an ‘extremist’ mob in India. Indulging in fear-mongering, Meena Harris claimed that if someone could burn her effigy, what would these ‘extremists’ do to people like her in India.

It would be pertinent to reiterate here that Meena Harris, who finds a completely peaceful protest against herself a display of ‘extremism’, has been supporting a violent insurrection in India where Khalistanis attacked and injured over 400 policemen and used swords, knives and stones to capture the Red Fort and raise a Sikh flag in an effort to express support for a Khalistan.

Tweets by Meena Harris on India, farm laws and the violent insurrection on Republic Day

Further, Meena Harris resorted to spreading fake news as she claimed that one 23-year-old labour rights ‘activist’ Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured and ‘sexually harassed’ in police study.

It would bode well to delve a little into this claim, made by Meena Harris, to tarnish the reputation of India.

This claim was actually made by Nodeep Kaur’s sister to Left propaganda outlet, The Quint. Nodeep Kaur’s sister told The Quint “she was beaten up brutally by male police officers and had injury marks on her private parts”.

However, the Haryana Police had summarily denied these claims and called them baseless.

Nodeep Kaur was associated with the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan union, which had been participating in the farmers’ protests. According to reports, Nodeep Kaur was arrested by the Haryana Police from the farmers’ protest site at the Singhu border on January 12 and it was the court that rejected her bail plea on February 2. Hence, while Meena Harris almost immediately peddled the claims published by The Quint, she refused to give any weightage to the police denial, and not just that, she even makes it sound like she was detained for 20 days solely by the police, thereby, undermining India’s judiciary.

Interestingly, when the insurrection happened at the Capitol Hill, Meena Harris and her aunt, Kamala Harris were vociferously in support of jailing those who participated in the insurrection and aided the violence even remotely. However, when it comes to India, she feels that she should be in a position to disregard what the police says, undermine the judiciary and make slight of grave allegations against Nodeep Kaur, like that of extortion and attempt to murder.

Meena Harris did not stop there. Continuing her propaganda, Kamala Harris’s crony also passed off false information saying Indian media had glorified protests against her by writing headlines such as “Brave Indian men burned pictures of women who support farmers”, which according to them was normal.

As we looked into it carefully, not a single media outlet had published any such headline supporting the nationalists who have now stood up to fight and protect the national interests from the attacks of foreign vested interests.

In fact, contrary to Meena Harris’s claims, most Indian ‘left-liberal’ media are busy gaslighting the nationalists for standing up for what is right. They are busy propagating the lies of foreign vested interests and its cronies inside the country while discrediting Indians, who are protesting against any foreign intervention into the country’s internal affairs.

What came next was perhaps most telling.

Meena tweeted, “This isn’t just about agricultural policy. It’s also about the persecution of a vocal religious minority. It’s police violence, militant nationalism, and attacks on labor rights. It’s global authoritarianism. Don’t tell me to stay out of your affairs. These are all of our issues”.

In this tweet, essentially tells her audience that the facts on the ground pertaining to the farmer protest and the violent insurrection in India hardly matter. What matters is bringing down a government that she and perhaps her aunt, do not agree with. Interestingly, the tirade against ‘Nationalism’ does not only come from Harris. It is pertinent to note that George Soros had set up a billion-dollar fund to take on ‘nationalism’ and leaders like PM Modi.

This tweet almost amounts to an admission that Harris is actively trying to interfere in India and influence domestic politics. Not only that, she is supporting violent insurrections in India to bring down a democratically elected government.

It is pertinent to note here that the ‘toolkit’ tweeted by Greta Thunberg categorically said that they want to disrupt the ‘chai-yoga’ image of India. We had theorised that chai and yoga were actually codes for PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. It would seem like Meena Harris is following the ‘toolkit’ to the letter and indulging in spreading lies to tarnish the image of India, its leaders and any person who does not conform to her Left views. The recent rant by Meena Harris only proves that she is perhaps a racist who’d rather see India burn while advocating that the US police takes action against the perpetrators of the violent insurrection at Capitol Hill.

Meena Harris – a hypocrite who has no knowledge of Indian farm bills

Meena Harris, who seems to have no idea about the intent of farm reforms initiated in the country, had joined the global propagandists to oppose the new farm laws ever since it was passed in September 2020.

Just like the fellow foreign influencers, Meena Harris resorted to propagating misinformation by claiming that she was “outraged” by “paramilitary violence against farmer protesters” in New Delhi at a time when there is evidence that highlight how protests unleashed riots in the streets of the national capital and brutally attacked the police personnel injuring more than 400 cops.

Meena Harris, who has a habit of flaunting her ties with United States Vice President Kamala Harris, has now gone to the extent using rabid Islamists and anti-India voices to meddle into Indian affairs.

Her timeline is full of tweets and posts about Indian ‘farmer’ protests, which is not only devoid of facts but also whitewashing crimes of rioters who carried out insurrection against the Indian state on the Republic Day.

Harris’ anti-India rants by referring into Indian leadership as ‘Fascist dictators’ comes even as the US administration themselves have welcomed the reforms initiated by the Indian government to state that the farm laws are aimed at “improving the efficiency of Indian markets” and attracting “greater private sector investment” in agriculture.

Meena Harris – a crony of Biden administration who uses Kamala Harris to get things done

The 36-year-old Stanford and Harvard Law graduate Harris gained prominence in the United States only after Kamala Harris decided to throw her hat into the Presidential race a few years ago. Meena Harris has been accused by many for using her political links to further her business interests in the last few years.

Reportedly, Meena Harris has authored two books – Ambitious Girl and the other Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea. Meena used the name of Kamala Harris to sell her books, which went on to become bestsellers. She also started a clothing line – Phenomenal and co-founded a production company after the November 2020 election.

Interestingly, Meena – a ‘champion’ for the cause of underprivileged, flew to the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration last month on a private plane owned by a donor to Biden’s campaign.

Meena Harris uses Kamala Harris ‘story for success’ to sell her products and it is being said that Meena Harris’s success only came after she began to exert her relationship with Kamala Harris. From selling “Kamala Harris Swimsuit”, “Kamala Tank”, to marketing “Kamala T-shirt”, Meena has gone to lengths to make money using her aunt’s influence.

It is widely reported in US media that Meena Harris has become a pain for Biden’s administration due to her shady deals. Her constant interference into India’s domestic affairs could soon become the another ‘Meena problem’ for the Biden administration.