Congress bats for those criminally hoarding oxygen amidst COVID-19 pandemic just to spite Yogi Adityanath: Here is how

The COVID-19 second wave in India has reached massive proportions with over 3 lakh cases per day. While the curve is supposed to take a downward turn by the end of May 2021, the ‘liberals’ and several from the opposition parties are simply indulging in tragedy porn, going as far as to spread fake news and panic amongst the people.

On the 26th of April, Congress took to Twitter to target Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

BJP's Modus Operandi:



If citizens are telling the truth – attack them



If citizens are criticising the govt – attack them



If citizens are questioning the govt – attack them



If citizens are dying – look the other way pic.twitter.com/Y4RrAWxja5 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 26, 2021

Quoting a report where Yogi Adityanath had said that those spreading rumours will be prosecuted, Congress insinuated that Yogi Adityanath was actually ordering people to be prosecuted when they criticise him and his government amidst raising Coronavirus crisis.

Congress tweeted, “BJP’s Modus Operandi: If citizens are telling the truth – attack them If citizens are criticising the govt – attack them If citizens are questioning the govt – attack them If citizens are dying – look the other way”.

However, one look at the report quoted showed just how Congress tries to spread rumours and panic even as the country is coming together to fight the worst pandemic that India has seen.

The Hindu report quoted by Congress says that Yogi Adityanath has asserted that there was no shortage of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh, either in private or public hospitals, and the real problem was actually black-marketing and hoarding. Earlier, it is pertinent to note that Yogi Adityanath had said that anyone who was found black marketeering would be booked under NSA and the Gangster Act.

Further, in The Hindu article, it said that Yogi Adityanath had elaborated how a private hospital had reported a shortage of oxygen, but when it was investigated, it was found that the hospital actually had sufficient oxygen and was hoarding, thereby creating fear amongst the people.

Article published by The Hindu

It is this report that Congress essentially tweeted insinuating that Yogi Adityanath had issued this order simply for people who were criticising him.

It appears that Congress is of the opinion that even black-marketing in a time of acute crisis and spreading fear and panic amongst the people is acceptable as long as it can be used to settle political scores with opponents.

Interestingly, only recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to urge fellow Congress workers to come forward and help amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi, without mentioning the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, claimed that the country needs responsible citizens and urged his Congress colleagues to help ‘ease the pain of countrymen’. He claimed this is the ‘Dharma’ of the Congress family. Incidentally, this sermon from Wayanad Congress MP came just a day after ‘neutral platform’ The Quint published an elaborate video promoting Indian Youth Congress. It is evident that Congress is using this pandemic to market itself, even if that means harming that interest of the nation and spreading panic.