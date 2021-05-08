Saturday, May 8, 2021
Home World Chinese research paper, published 6 years ago by Chinese military backed authors, discussed weaponising...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Chinese research paper, published 6 years ago by Chinese military backed authors, discussed weaponising Coronavirus: Reports

The shocking details of the research paper, published about 6 years ago, bear an uncanny resemblance with the ongoing global crisis caused due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

OpIndia Staff
5-year-old Chinese research paper exposes plans to 'weaponise Covid-19
Chinese Premier Xi Jinping (Photo Credits: Xie Huanchi/ Xinhua/ AFP)
3

While the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, a 2015 research paper by Chinese scientists reveals nefarious plans to weaponise the SARS Coronavirus against the world, reported The Weekend Australian.

The leaked paper has been titled, “The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons.” The Chinese scientists and public health officials predicted how ‘biological weapons’ would be used during World War III. It also pointed out how the SARS Coronaviruses could be used as ‘genetic weapons’ that can be ‘artificially manipulated’ into a human disease virus. The scientists also discussed how the same virus could then be weaponised in a ‘never seen before’ manner.

The shocking details of the research paper, published about 6 years ago, bear an uncanny resemblance with the ongoing global crisis caused due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Executive Director (Australian Strategic Policy Institute) Peter Jennings described the revelations in the document as a ‘smoking gun.’ He emphasised, “I think this is significant because it clearly shows that Chinese scientists were thinking about military application for different strains of the coronavirus and thinking about how it could be deployed.”

China was hesitant about an independent probe into Coronavirus origins

Furthermore, Jennings added, “It begins to firm up the possibility that what we have here is the accidental release of a pathogen for military use…If this was a case of transmission from a wet market it would be in China’s interest to co-operate … we’ve had the opposite of that.” The Executive Director of ASPI pointed out how the Chinese government has been unwilling to allow an independent investigation into the origins of Coronavirus.

Research paper had several PLA backed authors, was verified by a cybersecurity specialist

Interestingly, around 18 authors of the research paper include scientists and weapon experts associated with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The paper was verified by cybersecurity specialist Robert Potter, who concluded that the document was not fake. “We reached a high confidence conclusion that it was genuine … It’s not fake but it’s up to someone else to interpret how serious it is. It emerged in the last few years … they (China) will almost certainly try to remove it now it’s been covered.”

Robert Potter, however, expressed his skepticism over Chinese scientists discussing research areas that require progress. He said that it did not automatically imply that action has been taken by the Chinese regime on the findings of the paper. “It’s a really interesting article to show what their scientific researchers are thinking,” he concluded. It must be mentioned that a special team by the World Health Organisation (WHO) had travelled to China to discover the origins of the Coronavirus.

Scientists point out flaws in WHO investigation into Coronavirus origins

Days after a joint team of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Chinese expert mission claimed that Coronavirus did not exist in China’s Wuhan province before December 2019, a group of scientists had written an open letter on March 4 to the UN body for ‘compromising the scientific validity of the investigation.’

As per the letter, a total of 26 signatories had demanded a ‘full and unrestricted probe’ into the origins of the Wuhan Coronavirus. The scientists lamented that the virus’s origin remains unknown even after a year of the outbreak of the pandemic. “We believe it essential that all hypotheses about the origins of the pandemic are thoroughly examined and full access to all necessary resources be provided without regard to political or other sensitivities,” they opined.

“Based on our analysis, and as confirmed by the global study convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Chinese authorities, there is as yet no evidence demonstrating a fully natural origin of this virus”, the scientists added. Further pointing out the problems, the letter said that they want to raise public awareness about the fact that half of the team comprised of Chinese citizens whose scientific independence might be limited in nature.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina weaponised coronavirus
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Swati Chaturvedi accused of plagiarizing article on Himanta Biswa Sarma by Hindustan Times editor

OpIndia Staff -
Swati Chaturvedi has been accused of plagiarizing an article by Zia Haq, Associate Editor at Hindustan Times.
News Reports

Subramaniam Swamy calls S Jaishankar a ‘waiter’ and says he tested positive for COVID: Netizens fume, EAM clarifies

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy stoked controversy after he targeted Dr S Jaishankar by referring to him as a 'waiter' and claiming he was COVID positive

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion

‘Where will you go if Muslims don’t run puncture shops?’ Congress leader DK Shivakumar shows open bigotry against Muslims while slamming Tejasvi Surya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar ended up stereotyping Muslims as butchers, mechanics and puncture fixers

Asianet News journalist calls Bengalis ‘Pakistanis’, says no use showing ‘Sanghis’ getting thrashed in times of Covid-19

Media OpIndia Staff -
Asianet News has issued an apology after their journalist said that they are deliberately not covering Bengal violence.

Meet AAP’s ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’: Who is Navneet Kalra, the businessman on the run after oxygen hoarding scandal was busted

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Oxygen Concentrators have been found at Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju bar and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, all owned by Navneet Kalra

Recently Popular

News Reports

Comedian Sanket Bhosale who had featured in ad mocking Rahul Gandhi booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
A week after the vandalism by the Congress workers in Mumbai, the Congress-led Punjab government has now booked comedian Sanket Bhosale, the actor featured in the advertisement, on the pretext of violating Covid-19 regulations during his wedding.
Read more
News Reports

Meet AAP’s ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’: Who is Navneet Kalra, the businessman on the run after oxygen hoarding scandal was busted

OpIndia Staff -
Oxygen Concentrators have been found at Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju bar and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, all owned by Navneet Kalra
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Irfan Pathan accused of extra-marital affair with cousin sister, girl’s in-laws allege fake dowry case

OpIndia Staff -
According husband of the woman, the relationship between his wife and Irfan Pathan goes back a long time ago and continues even now
Read more
News Reports

This only hurts nation: Several CMs, including YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slam UPA’s Jharkhand CM for petty politics over call by PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took potshots at PM Modi, after he called to inquire about ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in the State
Read more
Media

Asianet News journalist calls Bengalis ‘Pakistanis’, says no use showing ‘Sanghis’ getting thrashed in times of Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
Asianet News has issued an apology after their journalist said that they are deliberately not covering Bengal violence.
Read more
Crime

21-year-old college student raped and murdered in Medinipur district in West Bengal, 3 including a woman arrested

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal police arrested 2 masons and their female aide for rape and murder of a college student, who have confessed to the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,818FansLike
539,702FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com