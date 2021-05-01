Saturday, May 1, 2021
Home News Reports Moving toward establishing criteria about which govts are 'objectionable': What Russian Security Council chief...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Moving toward establishing criteria about which govts are ‘objectionable’: What Russian Security Council chief said on George Soros, role in USA unrest

At Davos, George Soros, in his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Soros committed $1 billion towards fighting nationalism and nationalists. George Soros claimed that the “biggest and most frightening setback” was in India and accused Narendra Modi of “creating a Hindu nationalist state.”

OpIndia Staff
George Soros behind 'civil unrest', lawlessness in the US: Russian Security
Billionaire George Soros, image via Open Society Foundation.
285

On Friday (April 30), the Chief of Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has accused the notorious billionaire George Soros of shaping ‘political discourses’ and creating unrest in the United States and other countries, reported Sputnik News.

Nikolai Patrushev warned, “As you know, he who sows the wind will reap the whirlwind. The same Soros Foundation (involved in colour revolutions abroad and the protests in the US) has no plans to scale down its projects. Moreover, it is working to give them a systematic character.”

He pointed out that the Open Society Foundations (OSF) of George Soros has been behind the violence and unrest in the US in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing by a white police officer. It must be mentioned that the notorious billionaire has invested his wealth in several ‘civil society initiatives’ in a bid to interfere with the governmental policies in other countries. As such, his NGO was banned in Russia in 2015.

Notorious billionaire had been influencing government policies

The Russian Security Council Chief added, “Soros and his surrogates are moving toward independently establishing criteria about which governments are declared objectionable, with all the ensuing consequences of such a designation. I think the time is not far off when the West begins to impose sanctions or even launch military strikes against sovereign states on the basis of recommendations made by the reports of non-governmental organisations.”

George Soros had begun his political interference in Eastern Europe in the 1980s and provided support to anti-Communist forces in Poland, Hungary, and Eastern Bloc. Sputnik News reported that through his NGOs, Soros had funded ‘colour revolutions’ in Ukraine and Russia during the 1990s. These revolts then spread to former Soviet countries by 2000s and 2010s. The notorious billionarie had also tied up with 50 other organisations in a bid to dethrone US President Donald Trump.

How is George Soros undermining the US political system?

Sputnik News said that George Soros had supported the failed election bid of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party in 2016. In this regard, he had donated over $10.5 million to the campaign. Soros had also provided funds to Republicans, who were against the Trump campaign, such as the McCain Institute. The notorious billionaire had pledged tens of millions of dollars to Joe Biden to further his ambitious 2.3 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

Nikolai Patrushev cited the example of US bombing in Syria on the basis of fake reports of ‘gas attacks’ by White Helmets ‘rescue group’. These reports were peddled by the Open Society Foundation. “Today, the prevention of such lawlessness is one of the key tasks for sovereign nations which are not ready to live by rules imposed from the outside,” he emphasised. He pointed out that Soros along with others has been amplifying ‘Russophobic attitudes in the West.’

George Soros and the Open Society Foundation

At OpIndia, we have extensively documented the work of NGOs that have received donations from Soros’s Open Society Foundation (OSF). These organizations are extensively involved in shaping the mainstream narrative and they often engage in ‘judicial activism’ that seeks to use the Courts in order to undermine Indian national interests. Prominent among them are the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) and the French NGO Sherpa

Some of the efforts HRLN has been involved in include the campaign against ISKCON’s Akshaya Patra, a campaign against Indian sedition laws, and it has been providing free legal aid to Rohingya Muslims in India. It has also been engaging in activism for the implementation of the RTE Act that works against Hindu-run institutions. Furthermore, it is also linked to a plethora of organizations across the country that seeks to undermine India’s territorial integrity.

Members of the Right to Food Campaign (RFC), an organization HRLN is linked to, were also involved in the protest against then CJI Ranjan Gogoi that sought to undermine the legitimacy of the Indian Judiciary. The French NGO Sherpa that filed a complaint against the Rafale Deal in France is also partners with George Soros’s Open Society. The complaint was also used by malcontents in India to pursue their agenda against Narendra Modi during the run-up to the General Elections last year.

At Davos, George Soros, in his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Soros committed $1 billion towards fighting nationalism and nationalists. George Soros claimed that the “biggest and most frightening setback” was in India and accused Narendra Modi of “creating a Hindu nationalist state.” Recently, even the links of George Soros to the Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ had emerged, where the entire plan to foment trouble in India was documented. The document also rallied global support for the planned insurrection by Khalistanis in the national capital.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Moving toward establishing criteria about which govts are ‘objectionable’: What Russian Security Council chief said on George Soros, role in USA unrest

OpIndia Staff -
Chief of Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev accused George Soros of shaping 'political discourses' and creating unrest in USA
News Reports

Mohammad Shahabuddin death news not confirmed, dreaded criminal reportedly still alive and being treated for COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
Media had reported that Mohammad Shahabuddin was dead, however, it has now reported that the mafia don might be alive and being treated for COVID

Covid facilities, food, donations: Temples rise up to help the nation again as second wave hits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Covid-19 care centre of the Swaminarayan temple is equipped with 500 beds, oxygen facilities like liquid oxygen tanks and piped oxygen lines, ICU beds and ventilators.

William Dalrymple: Hate and hubris of the perfumed elite, and the Robert Clive-esque sociopathic display of racism in the face of death

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
William Dalrymple fled to Sri Lanka and posted a picture from there, calling it his 'Great Escape' from India.

‘He was suffering from Modism’, ‘gaumutra drinking sanghi’: Minutes after Rohit Sardana’s death, Islamists vandalise his Wikipedia page

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While dozens of edits were made to the Wikipedia page of Rohit Sardana abusing him, some vandalisms were made praising him also

‘I don’t want to be another Ayesha’: Muslim woman, tortured for dowry, appeals to PM Modi, CM Yogi to save her from in-laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on the internet where a Muslim woman called Hina Khan is pleading with authorities to save her life.

Recently Popular

Media

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping others even as he suffered from Covid himself

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was suffering from Modism’, ‘gaumutra drinking sanghi’: Minutes after Rohit Sardana’s death, Islamists vandalise his Wikipedia page

OpIndia Staff -
While dozens of edits were made to the Wikipedia page of Rohit Sardana abusing him, some vandalisms were made praising him also
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar today took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rohit Sardana and hurled abuses against him and 'Godi Media'.
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more
Opinions

Peddling falsehoods during Covid crisis: Here are 3 blatant lies by Arundhati Roy in her Guardian article

Jinit Jain -
Arundhati Roy recently penned an article in the British daily The Guardian to peddle lies, misinformation and propaganda against the Modi government
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,520FansLike
535,318FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com