India based New Zealand origin vlogger Karl Rock, who has been blacklisted by the Indian government, has informed that to fight his case, he has hired a lawyer who had represented the Tablighi Jamaatis. Rock uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel on Sunday (July 11, 2021) titled: “Asking the Indian High Commissioner for HELP When My Wife Has COVID”, in which he confirms that a Delhi based lawyer who had “helped the Tablighi Jamaatis when they were in trouble, will be taking up his case and getting him off the blacklist so he could re-enter India”.

He says in the video that he will be visiting the High Commission of India, in Wellington, New Zealand to “appeal to His Excellency High Commissioner Mr Muktesh K Pardeshi to help me get back to India because my wife has COVID for a second time.”

It is rather interesting that the lawyer who tried to absolve the Tablighi Jamaatis who had embarked on a Jihad against civility, decency and the laws of this country ever since the Tablighi Jamaat fiasco came to the fore, will now be fighting for the vlogger who MHA blacklisted for visa violations such as doing business on a tourist visa, taking part in anti-CAA protests in the country and also hurting religious sentiments via his youtube videos.

Tablighi Jamaat and its deplorable conduct

It becomes imperative to reminiscence here how after emerging as a ‘superspreader’ of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Tablighi Jamaat’s had exhibited exceptionally deplorable conduct. While they were being transported from Nizamuddin for their treatment, they spat on roads during the bus ride. After being shifted to quarantine facilities in Delhi, they engaged in unruly behaviour with the staff and doctors. The occupants made unreasonable demands for food, misbehaved and abused staff members and spat all over and on persons working/attending to them, including doctors. They also started roaming around naked in hospital premises. And, as if all this was not enough, that the Tablighi Jamaat members sexual harassed medical staffs, defecated in inappropriate places, threw urine-filled bottles inside the covid centres, basically trying to do all it takes to deliberately flout law and order during the testing times.

Karl Rock blacklisted by MHA for violating his visa conditions repeatedly

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that the New Zealand origin vlogger Karl Rock was blacklisted as he was a ‘habitual offender’. MHA officials were quoted by India Tv as saying tha Karl Rock had in the past, visited restricted areas in India like Nagaland and Jammu and Kashmir without permission (restricted area permit for foreigners) and made several videos there.

The official had further informed that Karl Rock earlier had a tourist visa, but it was converted to X2 visa after his marriage to an Indian national. Under X2 visa, foreign nationals are not supposed to indulge in business activity, which he did by creating content on YouTube and getting monetary benefit from it.

His first tourist visa was valid from 2016 to 2018. He got another tourist visit from 2018 to 2023, and then an X2 visa from 2019 to 2024, after marrying an Indian national Manisha Malik. Karl Rock flouted the tourist visa rules and published his book “Indian Survival Guided”. He visited restricted areas which are not allowed on a tourist visa. Moreover, he covered the CAA protest on YouTube which was also a strict no on an X2 visa.

For the uninitiated, on 19 December 2019, he had posted a ground report video on YouTube, where he and his wife had participated in anti-CAA protests in Delhi. It is clearly a violation of visa norms, as foreign nationals are not allowed to participate in political activities in India.

Furthermore, the MHA official informed that Karl Rock uploaded videos on his YouTube channel, one of them titled “Do Indians eat beef? Guide to eating beef in India” which posed the risk of disturbing social and communal harmony in the country.

MHA officials said: “Karl Edward Rice, has been restricted from entering India till next year, due to violating the terms and conditions of his visa. He was found doing business activities, on a tourist visa and also violating certain other visa conditions”.

Karl Rock had spent months in Pakistan

The vlogger had on July 9 informed that after he went to stay in Dubai and Pakistan for some time, he found that his Indian visa was cancelled, and when he went to Dubai to get the visa renewed, he was told that he has been blacklisted by the Indian government.

It is interesting to note that his India visa was cancelled when he was staying in Pakistan for several months, a country he had left abruptly just three years ago because the ISI was watching him suspecting him of being a spy.