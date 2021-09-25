Dr Nisar Khan and his son forcibly circumcise their Hindu servant to convert him to Islam in Madhya Pradesh, case filed: Read details

A sensational case of forced conversion has come to the fore in the Agar-Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh, where a 31-year-old man had filed a complaint against 2 people for forcibly circumcising him with the intent of converting him into Islam.

In his complaint, the victim identified as Dashrath told the police that he worked under one Dr Nasir Khan, a resident of Malikheda, who along with his son circumcised him against his will. He was threatened and intimidated to embrace Islam and even forced to offer namaz, Dashrath had alleged in his complaint.

Describing his ordeal to the police, Dashrath said Dr Nasir and his son had completely barred him from going to temples. He was instead coerced into offering namaz and following Muslim rituals. Following his complaint, a case has been registered against Dr Nasir Khan under the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Ordinance 2020.

Ranjit Singh, Kotwali police station in-charge, said the accused in the case is a repeat offender and has a case pending against him in the Agar district. The victim said he has been working under Dr Nasir since 2007 and had left the job once after being fed up with the harassment and bullying he had faced at the hands of the father-son duo. Dashrath had then gone back to his village after which Dr Nasir reached his place and pleaded with him to return.

However, after a while then, Dr Nasir and his son Zubair started pressuring Dashrath to convert his religion. Nasir started physically assaulting him. Nasir’s son, Zubair, also supported his father in his endeavour to convert Dashrath into Islam. About seven months ago, the accused got him circumcised. Circumcision is regarded as an important ritual in Islam, apparently aimed at improving cleanliness. The ritual dates back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad. According to tradition, Muhammad was born without a foreskin and is therefore strongly encouraged for all Muslim men.

He was even rechristened to Ashraf by the father-son duo. Then on September 23, Dashrath decided to end his misery and approached the police station to file a complaint against his employer and his son. After taking cognisance of his complaint, the police filed a case against the accused and launched an investigation into the matter.

It is worth noting that just a few days ago, a case of forced conversion of a Hindu girl was reported from Bhopal. A Christian boy was accused of entrapping a Hindu girl into a romantic relationship by hiding his religion. As per reports, when the girl got pregnant, she pressurised the boy to marry her. It was then that the boy revealed that he was not a Hindu as portrayed by him but was a Christian. Although he married the girl in an Arya Samaj temple as per Hindu customs, he later started pressurizing the girl to convert her religion.

When the girl refused to change her religion, she was tortured. After which the victim girl reached Kohefiza police station in Bhopal to file a complaint against her own husband. The police filed a case against the accused under the MP Religious Freedom Ordinance 2020 and launched a probe into the matter.