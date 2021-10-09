Saturday, October 9, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for making derogatory remarks against Goddess Durga during Navratri

The arrest was made after several social media users flagged indecent remarks made by Vansh Bahadur in a Whatsapp group against Goddess Durga and demanded his arrest for insulting the Hindu God

OpIndia Staff
A man named Vansh Bahadur was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for sharing disparaging messages against Goddess Durga on social media. The man has been accused of disturbing the communal harmony of the society amidst the Navratri festivities by sharing the messages. A case has been filed against the accused and his mobile phone has been confiscated.

The official Twitter account of Prayagraj Police took to Twitter to inform that accused Vansh Bahadur has been arrested by the police. He has been charged under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act.

The arrest was made after several social media users flagged indecent remarks made by Vansh Bahadur in a Whatsapp group against Goddess Durga and demanded his arrest for insulting the Hindu God. The name of the Whatsapp group was ‘Mission 2022’, an apparent reference to the year when assembly elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh.

The vulgar post had sought to mislead the readers about the essence of the Navratri festival. It also demeaned Goddess Durga, the deity who is worshipped by lakhs of Hindus around the world during the nine days of festivities.

Some of the aggrieved social media users even demanded action against the admin of the Whatsapp group where such deprecatory and patently misleading remarks against Goddess Durga were allowed to be disseminated.

The police swung into action after social media users objected to the scurrilous post that was doing the rounds on Whatsapp. It arrested Vansh Bahadur, the originator of the message, and filed a case against him. Legal action will be taken against him, the police informed.

 

