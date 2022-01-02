Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a public meeting on Saturday, 1 January 2022, in Rampur, said that Akhilesh Yadav and SP would be too busy making cemeteries to be able to think of building the Ram Mandir. Yogi gave a befitting reply to Akhilesh Yadav who has recently claimed that he Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would have been built in one year had there been a Samajwadi Party government in the state.

Yogi Adityanath said that when Samajwadi Party was ruling the state, their government had ordered to fire on the Rambhakts and today they are claiming that they would have built the Ram Mandir within one year. Yogi Adityanath has put this change to the credit of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

In November 1990, Akhilesh Yadav’s father, Mulayam Singh Yadav had ordered firing upon Karsevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Forget waiving the bills, Akhilesh couldn’t even provide the electricity

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also destroyed Akhilesh’s efforts to allure the voters by promising free electricity. Yogi said, “We have provided electricity in the seventy five districts of Uttar Pradesh. I was going through the reports today in which I found Akhilesh Yadav claiming to provide free electricity if his party comes to power. But forget waiving the bills, when he was in power he couldn’t even provide electricity. Instead they used to extort the common man’s money and they should actually apologize for the same,” he said.

He further added, “What free electricity he was going to promise when there used to be no electricity in the state. Rather it was just the one way that is extortion of money from the common man. Today we can say that there is no discrimination in Uttar Pradesh while distributing the electricity. Even poorest of the poor living in a hut has the same electricity distribution as that of a rich sitting in his mansion.”

Rampuri knife does good only when in wiser hands

As the public meeting was in Rampur, Yogi Adityanath did not forget to mention about the famous Rampuri knife. He said, “We had launched an innovative scheme in Uttar Pradesh which is named as one district one product, in which one product from every district is promoted. When I pondered a thought for Rampur, I recalled nothing but the famous Rampuri knife. But how this knife should be used? I remembered Guru Parampara which says when a weapon is in hands of wise people, they use it for good tasks like protecting the country and people; but if the same weapon is in the hands of wrong people, it is used to loot and terrorize the people and snatch the properties and holdings of the oppressed classes. Once there was a time when Rampur was known for the knife that was used to save the poor, but when SP was in power, the same knife had become a tool of terror to loot the poor and snatch their properties, lands and holdings.

He further added that the one who used the knife in a particular way, had to pay off for his deeds, obviously implying towards the arrest of Azam Khan who is the local SP leader of Rampur.