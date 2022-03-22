Tuesday, March 22, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBBC clarifies after being called out for presenting views of politicians on 'The Kashmir...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

BBC clarifies after being called out for presenting views of politicians on ‘The Kashmir Files’ as that of common Kashmiri Hindus, does not apologise

While BBC issued a clarification, they, however, did not apologise for misleading its viewers into believing that its report reflected actual testimonies of aggrieved Kashmiri Pandits.

OpIndia Staff
BCC issues clarification after being exposed for targeting 'The Kashmir Files'
BBC News Hindi
101

Hours after popular Twitter user ‘The Hawk Eye’ exposed the British Broadcasting News (BBC) for presenting the critical comments of a few politically motivated individuals about ‘The Kashmir Files’ as a blanket opinion of Kashmiri Pandis on the movie, the news organisation has issued a clarification on Monday (March 21).

In a tweet posted by BBC News Hindi, it said, “BBC Hindi spoke to some people in the Jagti refugee camp in Jammu about the film ‘Kashmir Files’. We talked to them as part of our initiative to reach out to displaced Kashmiri Pandits of the Valley.”

BBC further added, “After the video went viral, it has been brought to our notice that these people also belong to two major political parties, Congress and BJP. The BBC did not speak to them as representatives of their respective parties. They do not represent the sentiments of all Kashmiri Pandits.”

Screengrab pf the tweets by BBC Hindi

The BBC, however, did not apologise for misleading its viewers into believing that its report reflected actual testimonies of aggrieved Kashmiri Pandits.

The Hawk Eye directs BBC to update its video description

In a tweet, ‘The Hawk Eye’ pointed out how the BBC was forced to issue a clarification after being exposed for its misleading narrative.

“After the propaganda video exposed & amplified by netizens, BBC issued CLARIFICATION: These ppl are politically affiliated 2. They do NOT represent entire Kashmiri Pandit community,” it tweeted.

The popular Twitter user asked the news organisation to update the description of the video posted by it on its Youtube channel.

The Background of the controversy

On March 16 this year, BBC News Hindi published an article, claiming to highlight the views of displaced Kashmiri Pandits who were relocated in the Jagti Township of Jammu.

The piece amplified the voices of two residents in the colony – Shadi Lal Pandita and Sunil Pandita, whose critical views against the release of The Kashmir Files were touted as the voice of the entire Kashmiri Pandit community settled in Jammu by BBC.

The Hawk Eye had pointed out that Sushil Pandita is a local ‘India against Corruption’ activist. While the BBC superimposed views like those of Sushil Pandita as voices of the entire displaced KP community, the Twitter handle revealed the ire he faced from the other residents living in his vicinity for his controversial views.

The BBC story also featured Shadilal Pandita who happened to be the president of the society. As reported by The Hawk Eye, Pandita is known for his anti-BJP stance and is currently leading a protest against the government for a relief demand, which is in turn supported by local Congress.

The fact remains that The Kashmir Files has been upheld as an arbitrator of the truth of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide by the global mass of the KP community itself. It is also for the first time, that ordinary Indians are standing with their Kashmiri Hindu brethren while doing everything to promote and support the film.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Clip of Yogendra Yadav admitting protest was meant to oust Yogi Adityanath, BJP goes viral after SC panel says 84% farmer orgs supported farm...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh was the election of the fraudsters on Youtube: Here is how ‘liberals’, in their desperation, funded scamsters

Abhishek Banerjee -

BBC clarifies after being called out for presenting views of politicians on ‘The Kashmir Files’ as that of common Kashmiri Hindus, does not apologise

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC issues notice to central and state govt, Delhi police on plea for recovering damages from anti-CAA rioters who destroyed public property

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: 14-member Salafist family, led by Abdul Hasheem and his wife, tried to enter war-torn Yemen to ‘study Islam’, denied entry

OpIndia Staff -

Parents of murdered photojournalist Danish Siddiqui to take legal action against Taliban, move International Criminal Court: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Section 144 imposed in Kota, screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ one of the reasons cited in the order, BJP pulls up Congress govt

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: 18-year-old Hindu girl Pooja Oad shot dead in the middle of the road for resisting an abduction attempt

OpIndia Staff -

‘Mosques under ASI control, entry after sunset not allowed’: Delhi police clarifies why Namaz was not allowed in some mosques on Shab-e-Barat

OpIndia Staff -

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor not to attend national seminar of CPI-M on the orders of party chief Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,544FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com