BCC issues clarification after being exposed for targeting 'The Kashmir Files'

Hours after popular Twitter user ‘The Hawk Eye’ exposed the British Broadcasting News (BBC) for presenting the critical comments of a few politically motivated individuals about ‘The Kashmir Files’ as a blanket opinion of Kashmiri Pandis on the movie, the news organisation has issued a clarification on Monday (March 21).

In a tweet posted by BBC News Hindi, it said, “BBC Hindi spoke to some people in the Jagti refugee camp in Jammu about the film ‘Kashmir Files’. We talked to them as part of our initiative to reach out to displaced Kashmiri Pandits of the Valley.”

BBC further added, “After the video went viral, it has been brought to our notice that these people also belong to two major political parties, Congress and BJP. The BBC did not speak to them as representatives of their respective parties. They do not represent the sentiments of all Kashmiri Pandits.”

The BBC, however, did not apologise for misleading its viewers into believing that its report reflected actual testimonies of aggrieved Kashmiri Pandits.

The Hawk Eye directs BBC to update its video description

In a tweet, ‘The Hawk Eye’ pointed out how the BBC was forced to issue a clarification after being exposed for its misleading narrative.

“After the propaganda video exposed & amplified by netizens, BBC issued CLARIFICATION: These ppl are politically affiliated 2. They do NOT represent entire Kashmiri Pandit community,” it tweeted.

The popular Twitter user asked the news organisation to update the description of the video posted by it on its Youtube channel.

The Background of the controversy

On March 16 this year, BBC News Hindi published an article, claiming to highlight the views of displaced Kashmiri Pandits who were relocated in the Jagti Township of Jammu.

The piece amplified the voices of two residents in the colony – Shadi Lal Pandita and Sunil Pandita, whose critical views against the release of The Kashmir Files were touted as the voice of the entire Kashmiri Pandit community settled in Jammu by BBC.

The Hawk Eye had pointed out that Sushil Pandita is a local ‘India against Corruption’ activist. While the BBC superimposed views like those of Sushil Pandita as voices of the entire displaced KP community, the Twitter handle revealed the ire he faced from the other residents living in his vicinity for his controversial views.

The BBC story also featured Shadilal Pandita who happened to be the president of the society. As reported by The Hawk Eye, Pandita is known for his anti-BJP stance and is currently leading a protest against the government for a relief demand, which is in turn supported by local Congress.

The fact remains that The Kashmir Files has been upheld as an arbitrator of the truth of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide by the global mass of the KP community itself. It is also for the first time, that ordinary Indians are standing with their Kashmiri Hindu brethren while doing everything to promote and support the film.