The public reaction to ‘The Kashmir Files’, a film based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, continues to upset the Congress party. As the truth of the genocide comes out in front of the people, Congress is busy trying to pin the blame for the same on the BJP. First Congress Kerala tried to blame BJP for the genocide, and now the party’s media head in Chhattisgarh has tried the same, effectively giving a clean chit to the Islamists who carried it out.

“We want people to go and watch the movie and understand that the situation arose in the country when VP Singh was PM and BJP was in support of him. Jammu and Kashmir Governor was BJP leader and state was under the President’s rule which means the BJP was indirectly ruling the state”, said Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla on 15th of March.

Even though the ‘Jagmohan conspiracy‘ has been debunked a million times during the last 3 decades, Congress continues to peddle it. In an attempt to divert the blame from the terrorists who actually carried out the genocide, the party is willing to blame everyone else.

This statement from Congress spokesperson came after Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal noted that the film’s release is being restricted in the state. “The Kashmir Files movie is declared tax-free in several states. In Chhattisgarh, it is being screened at 3 theaters, with owners being threatened to take it down so that people don’t watch it. Is this state govt anti-national or pro-nation?”, he asked.

Agrawal added that the film intends to keep the region united with the nation. However, people in Chhattisgarh are being deliberately kept away from theaters. “Theaters are not allowing the tickets to be sold and ‘Houseful’ boards are being put up only to turn the audiences away”, he was quoted as saying.

He also said that this act of the Chhattisgarh government was an attack on the freedom of expression. He even went on to say that the Congress party is responsible for the division of Kashmir. “In the film, Article 370 and emergence of anti-national sentiment in universities like JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) is shown, that is why the Congress can’t tolerate it, and is opposing it”, he added.

Responding to Agarwal’s statement, Shukla said that the BJP leader was lying and that there were no restrictions of any kind imposed on the movie by the state government. “The movie is running in the theatres and the people are free to watch it at their will”, he said as he blatantly blamed the BJP government for the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Hindus.

It is important to note that several states including Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have declared the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free.

The film ‘The Kashmir Files’ takes viewers back to 1989, when due to rising Islamic Jihad, conflict erupted in Kashmir, forcing the great majority of Hindus to flee the valley. According to estimates, roughly 100,000 of the valley’s total 140,000 Kashmiri Hindu inhabitants escaped from the valley at the start of 1990. More of them fled in the years that followed, until just about 3,000 families remained by 2011.

The movie, based on the lived experiences of the Hindu victims of the Kashmir Genocide, was originally slated for release on January 26 2022, but was postponed because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. It is now running across the country to packed cinema houses to great commercial and critical success.