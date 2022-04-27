Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Donald Trump’s Truth Social beats Twitter and TikTok on Apple Store

Truth Social was announced by former US President Donald Trump after he was deplatformed from Twitter following the Capitol Hill siege last year.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social app is currently leading the charts on Apple Store, at least in the US market.

Truth Social was announced by former US President Donald Trump after he was deplatformed from Twitter following the Capitol Hill siege last year. In the screenshot shared by Elon Musk, who just recently acquired the social networking giant, one can see Truth Social is top downloaded free app followed by Twitter and TikTok.

As per reports, ahead of the deal, Truth Social was ranked 52nd on chart while Twitter was 39th. Between April 18 to 25, Trump’s Truth Social’s downloads reached 75,000 for the week, registering a rise of 150%. Since its launch in February this year, Trump’s Truth Social has been downloaded about 1.4 million times. The app is not yet available in Indian market on Apple Store. However, it is available on Google Play Store for Android phones.

Trump, however, has said that he will not be returning to Twitter even if his account is reinstated after Elon took over the company and said he would stick to his own platform, Truth social.

