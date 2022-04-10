Local Muslim residents were invited to break their Ramzan fast inside the walls of an ancient Hindu temple in Gujarat. The temple in Dalvana village, Banaskantha district, has opened its doors to Muslims for Iftar during the month of Ramzan.

Around 100 Muslim locals of the village in Vadgam taluka in Gujarat were invited to perform Namaz and break their fast at Varanda Vir Maharaj temple, a 1,200-year-old shrine with tremendous social and religious significance for the Dalvana community.

Pankaj Thakar, 55, the priest of Varanda Vir Maharaj temple, told reporters that this was the first time the temple land has been provided to Muslims for Iftaar.

Thakar said, “We have always believed in co-existence and brotherhood. Many times, the dates of Hindu and Muslim festivals clash, and we ensure that the villagers help in each of them. This year, the temple trust and gram panchayat decided to invite the Muslim Rozedars to our temple premises to break their fast.”

“We arranged for five to six types of fruits, dates and sherbet for over 100 Muslim Rozedars of our village. I personally welcomed the Maulana sahib of our local mosque today,” Thakar added.

Wasim Khan, a 35-year-old businessman from Dalvana, stated, “Our village is known for brotherhood among communities. We have also worked shoulder to shoulder with our Hindu brothers in their festivals. This time, the gram panchayat approached both Hindu and Muslim community leaders and gave them a proposal that we should break our fast this Friday in the temple. It was an emotional moment for us.”

Dalvana has a population of 2,500 people, As reports quote the 2011 Census, primarily from the Rajput, Patel, Prajapati, Devipujak, and Muslim tribes. Muslims consist of around 50 families who are mostly involved in farming and trade. The Varanda Vir Maharaj temple is a historic attraction in the area that attracts countless tourists throughout the year.

