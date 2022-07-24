A new case of love jihad has been reported in the Bolba police station area of Simdega district in Jharkhand where Mohammed Naeem Mian initially lured a Hindu female into a love trap by hiding his religion and then married the girl. Naeem Mian also raped the minor sister of the woman and recorded the act, and is now threatening to make the video viral.

Naeem Mian escaped when the woman went to the police to narrate her ordeal and registered a case. The cops have been looking for the accused.

Mohammad Naeem Mian, a Simdega local, trapped the girl from the Bolba police station area in a love trap by posing as Sandeep Singh. Following that, they both married in court and started living together after the judicial marriage. They now have a child as well.

According to reports, accused Mohammad Naeem Mian recorded a video after raping the lady’s younger sister (a minor), and he is consistently threatening to make the video viral. Both sisters are terrified of him due to this. The lady in charge of the local police station has received information regarding the entire incident, and the police are investigating it.

After the FIR was registered in the case, the accused escaped after locking his residence. The local police are attempting to apprehend him. An FIR has been filed against the accused in Simdega Mahila Police Station under IPC sections 376, 419, 323, 504, and 341. According to police, searches are being undertaken to apprehend Mohammad Naeem Mian.

Another incidence of love jihad was recently reported in Jharkhand, in which a Muslim man working as a labourer in a factory in Delhi enticed and married a Hindu young woman from Azamgarh. After eight years of marriage, the woman discovered that her husband is a Muslim. Shahzad Ansari, the accused Muslim labourer, comes from the Kumba Khurd village in the Sagma block of Jharkhand’s Gadhva district.