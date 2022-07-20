The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday argued in the Supreme Court that inflammatory tweets posted by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair days after the news debate on May 26 were distributed as pamphlets after Friday prayers.

“Subsequent to the TV debate on May 26, 2022, on June 5th and 6th he has shown that the people from all over the world are supporting then why aren’t you coming forward to protest. These tweets were circulated as PAMPHLETS after Friday prayers,” said Garima Parshad, the Additional Advocate General (AAG) for the State of Uttar Pradesh in the Supreme Court of India.

Violence erupts in India after Mohammed Zubair dog whistles against Nupur Sharma

The controversy erupted after Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared a truncated video of Nupur Sharma’s comments on the Times Now debate and accused her of making derogatory remarks against the Islamic Prophet.

Before long, the controversy gained epic proportions and transcended national boundaries as Zubair and his ideological compatriots incessantly tagged influential Arab Twitter handled and sought their reaction on the matter. As the controversy swelled, the Arab countries made unsolicited comments over the matter, causing a diplomatic nightmare for India’s mission in the Persian Gulf.

Back in India, Islamists took to the streets, running riot and indulging in vandalism, and arson against what they perceived as an insult to Prophet Muhammad. Protest marches calling for the beheading of Nupur Sharma were carried out as participants shouted “sar tan se Juda” chants against Nupur Sharma. Violence swept across Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country as a direct result of Mohammed Zubair’s dog-whistling against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her comments on Prophet Muhammad during a news debate on Times Now that was aired on May 26.

In one instance, her effigy was left hanging from a cable, reminding Hindus of the fate that awaits them should they dare cite authentic and reliable Islamic Hadiths to comment on Prophet Muhammad.

The violence witnessed over the controversy was particularly stark on June 3 and June 10, both Fridays, as Islamists, after offering prayers, took to the streets, going on a rampage and threatening the former BJP leader with beheading threats.

Alt News co-founder arrested for hurting religious sentiments, over 6 FIRs filed against him

Zubair is currently in jail in connection with half a dozen FIR filed against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for his defamatory comments against Hindu seers, hurting religious sentiments by sharing disparaging posts against Hindu Gods, and making critical remarks against News anchors among other things.