On August 27 (local time), a shooting incident was reported at a Sikh Gurudwara in Stockton, California. As per reports, the Stockton Police Department responded to the reports of the shooting at around 6:40 PM ET. They found three victims upon arriving at the scene. The injured, that reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries, were transferred to a hospital by the first respondents.

#Flash : A shooting has been reported at Gurdwara (Sikh Temple) situated in #Stockton in California, following a heated argument between two Sikh groups in which three people got injured. pic.twitter.com/IrOXhJI95x — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) August 28, 2022

KTLA-TV quoted Public information officer Joe Silva saying that the incident occurred at an event around Sikh Temple Street. However, the officer said the shooting incident was not linked to the Gurudwara and did not happen on the property of the Gurudwara.

The Police have said that the suspects and the victims are all Sikhs. As per the statement issued by the Gurudwara, a weightlifting competition was held on the Gurudwara property before the altercation. The Gurudwara event happened successfully without any incident.

However, another event was happening outside Gurudwara, where the shooting incident happened. The Gurudwara denied any connection with the incident.

The Stockton Police Department is investigating the matter.

The power-lifting competition was in memories of Bhindranwale

It is notable that the power-lifting competition that was being held in the Gurudwara was in the memory of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. A video of the Gurudwara administration announcing the competition is available on the Gurudwara’s Facebook Page.

Possible link to Sikhs For Justice

There have been unconfirmed reports that the shooting incident happened between two groups linked to Dharamvir and Pavittar Singh. Dharamvir is allegedly linked to Sikhs For Justice, a Khalistani Terrorist organization that has been banned in India.

OpIndia could not independently confirm the reports of the Khalistani link.