A video from the Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh has gone viral in which some miscreants are seen beating a cow brutally. The miscreants tied the cow’s mouth with a sack and beat it badly. Later, they tied all the four legs of the cow in an unconscious condition and threw it in the river.

This incident took place on Thursday 11th august 2022 in the morning. The video of the incident was made by the accused themselves. An FIR was registered in the Mandir Hasaud police station against the three accused. The police have arrested two accused.

In the viral video, the cow thrown into the river tries to swim for some time but later drowned due to the leg being tied. In the video, about 10 accused are seen at the spot. Sticks are also visible in their hands. The incident took place on a bridge.

After the video went viral, the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha filed a police complaint against the accused. The complaint mentions, “Criminal elements tied the four legs of a cow with a rope and packed the mouth with a sack and threw it alive in the Son river flowing from the Lalmati village. Rahul Khunte, Kamal Kishor Khunte, Kiran Jatwar, and Kuldeep are mainly involved in the incident. The accused also made a video of it to spread fear among the people.”

The copy of the complaint filed

The complainants have demanded strict action against the accused. According to reports, an FIR based on this complaint has been registered at the Hasaud police station. Police have registered an FIR against Kiran Jatwar, Kamal Kishor Khunte, and Rahul Khunte under Section 429 of IPC, Section 4/10/11 of Chhattisgarh Animal Preservation Act 2044, and Section 11 of Cruelty to Animals Act.

BJYM workers registered a complaint at the police station

According to reports, the accused Kiran Jatwar and Rahul Khunte are arrested. At the same time, the police are looking for the absconding accused Kamal Kishor Khunte. The other accused seen in the video are also being identified. According to the police, the accused had committed the crime after being angry over the cows eating their crops.