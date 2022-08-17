Tainted NGO Hemkunt Foundation now gets Ranveer Singh as Goodwill Ambassador

On August 15, a controversial NGO named Hemkunt Foundation which was earlier accused of breaking the FCRA laws announced the induction of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its Goodwill Ambassador. Harteerath Singh, the Director of Hemkunt Foundation lauded Ranveer Singh for his passion and commitment to education. “We are extremely grateful to have Ranveer Singh join the Hemkunt Foundation family. He is the perfect embodiment of our values of striving to give back to society”, he said.

The information was made public by the Actor who posted a picture with Harteerath Singh on Instagram and said, “On the occasion of our country’s 75th Independence Day, I am thrilled to join hands with Hemkunt Foundation to build the largest not-for-profit skill development centre in India. Our mission is to provide equal access to education and employment opportunities to lakhs of people through this initiative”, he said.

Speaking about the initiative, actor Ranveer Singh further said that education is the only solution to eradicate generational poverty and unemployment. “It is disheartening to see that a large segment of the population does not have access to it and I want to do my bit to help as many people in my country as possible. Hence, I am glad to join hands with Hemkunt Foundation and Harteerath Singh to provide equal access to education and employment opportunities for all. I hope, with this association, we can positively impact the lives of children from marginalized communities”, he added.

Meanwhile, Harteerath Singh, the Director of the organization also added that the participation of Ranveer would help the organization to create a tangible on-ground impact on society. According to the reports, actor Ranveer is supposed to encourage and empower the youth of India to take an active part in being the support of the underprivileged. He will be closely associated with the sustainable development of the Hemkunt Foundation’s not-for-profit skill development centre.

However, it is important to note that Hemkunt Foundation in the year 2021 was accused of breaking the FCRA law by collecting foreign funds via fundraisers under the pretext of collecting funds for Covid-19 relief. Also amid the second wave of the pandemic, a temporary Coronavirus treatment facility set up by the organization in Haryana was removed over allegations of turning it into a warehouse and giving rations to farmer protesters.

As per the reports, the land was leased to the controversial NGO for two months after the Community development director of Hemkunt Foundation, Harteerath Singh, had asked for 20,000 sq. ft of land to set up a Covid-19 centre. However, the NGO had repurposed the centre to serve as a warehouse to supply rations to the camps of farmer protesters. Hemkunt Foundation was one of the main organizations after Khalsa Aid to be working at farmer protest sites at Delhi borders.