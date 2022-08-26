Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNIA arrests two including Delhi-based businessman Kabir Talwar in 3,000-kg Mundra port heroin seizure...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

NIA arrests two including Delhi-based businessman Kabir Talwar in 3,000-kg Mundra port heroin seizure case

Initially, it was estimated that the confiscated heroin was valued between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 crores. But after a careful examination, it was found that the heroin smuggled in from Afghanistan was actually worth Rs 9,000 crores.

OpIndia Staff
NIA arrests Delhi-based businessman Kabir Talwar in Mundra port drug seizure case
Kabir Talwar with Sidhu Moosewala (Left), with Shah Rukh Khan (Right). (Images: India Today)
8

On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a Delhi-based businessman, Kabir Talwar, in connection with the Mundra Port drug seizure case, in which about 3,000 kilogram of heroin was discovered. Kabir Talwar owns the Playboy nightclub in Delhi’s Samrat hotel. Prince Sharma, another businessman, was also taken into custody by the NIA as part of the inquiry.

According to NIA officials, Talwar, also known as Harpreet Talwar, is the Indian drug kingpin who allegedly imported drugs, distributed them to various peddlers, and then sent the money via hawala channels to individuals in Afghanistan who financed terrorist organisations.

In an official statement, NIA said, “The arrested accused are a part of an international drug smuggling network involved in smuggling of large commercial quantities of heroin originating from Afghanistan into India. Heroin was being concealed in import consignments of material, such as semi-processed talc, bituminous coal, etc.”

“The accused were involved in the import of narcotics through fake/shell import companies and further facilitated its transport to Delhi-based Afghan nationals involved in purification and distribution of heroin in many states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP,” the statement further added.

In September 2021, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested six Afghan, one Uzbek, and three Indian citizens after seizing a consignment of heroin at Gujarat’s Mundra Port. The shipment had been packed and labelled as semi-processed Talc stones in Afghanistan before being carried by road by Hasan Hussain Limited, located in Kandahar, to the Bandar Abbas port in Iran.

Subsequently, the parcel was sent to Mundra Port on the pretext of being sent to the Aashi Trading Company in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Initially, it was estimated that the confiscated heroin was valued between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 crores. But after a careful examination, it was found that the heroin smuggled in from Afghanistan was actually worth Rs 9,000 crores.

In October 2021, the NIA took up the investigation. In March of this year, the agency submitted a charge sheet against 16 suspected people based on the investigations. The NIA discovered that the group had previously smuggled narcotics into the country.  They were linked in a complaint filed by the DRI about the seizure of 20.25 kg in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and 16.10 kg from a Delhi warehouse more than a year ago.

Who is Kabir Talwar alias Harpreet Talwar

Kabir Talwar is a Delhi-based business magnate who presently runs some of the city’s most exclusive clubs and restaurants, including the Playboy club in the Samrat Hotel. The Playboy club is part of the Playboy Enterprise network of nightclubs, resorts, and periodicals, which was founded in 1960 in Chicago, USA.

Talwar with Punjabi performer Hardy Sandhu.

Talwar stated in an interview with a magazine that his entrepreneurial career began when he was 16 years old. Talwar claims to be on the Forbes list and to own more than seven bars on his Instagram page, which stands deactivated right now. Talwar has posted photos of various luxury cars on social media. He has also posted images of himself with Punjabi performers such as Sidhu Moose Wala and Hardy Sandhu.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKabir Talwar news, Mundra Port drug haul, heroin smuggling
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Transporting cows within the state not a violation of the UP Cow Slaughter Act, rules Allahabad HC

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad in Bareilly: Chand Babu poses as Dr Vishal to trap a Hindu woman, made compromising videos and converted her to Islam, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Adani buying NDTV: Washington Post owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is concerned about ‘Modi ally’ endangering press freedom

OpIndia Staff -

Baseless, legally untenable and devoid of merit: Adani Group responds to allegations of a ‘hostile takeover of NDTV’ without consent of promoters

OpIndia Staff -

ISIS says its first Indian suicide bomber was a Christian who converted to Islam from Kerala, was called ‘Abu Bark Al-Hindi’: Here is what...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Don’t worry, take rest’: Watch how AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to released Islamist, arrested for chanting ‘sar tan se juda’ against Raja Singh

OpIndia Staff -

Mark Zuckerberg admits on Joe Rogan’s show that Facebook suppressed Hunter Biden emails story just before US elections because FBI had told them to

OpIndia Staff -

I hate you f*cking Indians: Mexican-American woman’s racist tirade goes viral, arrested after she assaults Indian women, pulls a gun out

OpIndia Staff -

Thakur Raja Singh gets support from BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Brijbhushan Rajput criticizes the party too over the issue

OpIndia Staff -

‘Will hold protests if not cancelled’: VHP writes to Delhi police seeking cancellation of Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Dongri to nowhere’ show in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,301FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com