'You’re an invader': White supremacist man harasses Indian in Poland

A new video of a white man racially harassing and attacking an Indian man in a European nation is going viral on the internet. The video was reportedly recorded in Warsaw, Poland’s capital. According to social media users, the undated video that is currently going popular on social media was perhaps filmed outside Warsaw’s Atrium Reduta Shopping Centre.

He’s from America but is in Poland because he’s a white man which makes him think he has the right to police immigrants in “his homeland”

Repulsive behavior, hopefully, he is recognized pic.twitter.com/MqAG5J5s6g — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) September 1, 2022

The white man filming the video takes an imposing attitude and rushes toward the Indian man who appears to be strolling on the sidewalk in the four-minute video. The man then begins to verbally abuse the Indian and videotape him without his consent. He then harasses him with a series of racially driven offensive questions.

The white man can be heard saying, “Why are you in Poland? In America, there are too many of you guys (there). Do you think you can invade Poland? Do you think you can invade Poland? Why don’t you return to your own country?”

“Europeans want to know why you think you have the right to invade our country. Why are your people invading our homelands? You have India! Why are you coming to the white man’s land?,” the English man keeps yelling at the Indian man. The person then claims that Indians residing abroad are profiting from the hard labour of the white man and that Indians should stay in their own homeland.

The white man shouts, “You’re genociding our race. You’re an invader. Go home, invader. We don’t want you in Europe. Poland for Polish. You’re not Polish, why are you here?”

In one instance, the person begins shouting profanities at the Indian, who did not resist or even reply to the racial comments hurled at him. He also states that he does not want “tech support.” People from all around the world have called for the man’s arrest since the racist video went viral.

Notably, many videos have gone viral on social media in recent days depicting how Indians residing in English and European nations endure racism and hate crimes. A Mexican-American lady recently racially attacked and assaulted a group of four Indian ladies in a Texas parking lot. Esmi Armendarez Upton was identified as the accused. The footage of the vicious altercation went viral on social media, prompting her arrest on August 25.

“I hate you f*cking Indians…You come to our country and want everything free. I am Mexican-American. I was born here. Were you born here? Everywhere I go, you fucking Indians are there,” Esmi was heard as saying.

A racist woman in Texas harasses a group of Indian people just for having accents.



This behavior is absolutely repulsive. pic.twitter.com/ZvX3mdQ6Wm — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 25, 2022

She also tried to pull out a gun from her purse and threatened to shoot the Indian group. In a longer version of the video, the woman was heard referring to the Indians as ‘curry ass bitches.’

This racist attacking these innocent women is Esmi Upton of Plano, Texas. Full name: Esmeralda Armendarez-Upton, she is a realtor for California Federal Bank. She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.



She wants to be famous for all the wrong reasons. pic.twitter.com/psYfOQpNW0 — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) August 25, 2022

After realising that the victims were calling the cops, Esmi turned ‘apologetic’ and claimed that she overstepped her boundaries. According to her Linkedin profile (which now stands deleted), the Mexican American woman is a realtor for California Federal Bank and parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano.