Friday, September 2, 2022
HomeNews Reports'You’re genociding our race, you’re an invader': Viral video shows a white man harassing...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘You’re genociding our race, you’re an invader’: Viral video shows a white man harassing and attacking an Indian man in Poland

The white man shouts, "You’re genociding our race. You’re an invader. Go home, invader. We don’t want you in Europe. Poland for Polish. You’re not Polish, why are you here?"

OpIndia Staff
'You’re an invader': White supremacist man harasses Indian in Poland
Screengrab from the viral video.
6

A new video of a white man racially harassing and attacking an Indian man in a European nation is going viral on the internet. The video was reportedly recorded in Warsaw, Poland’s capital. According to social media users, the undated video that is currently going popular on social media was perhaps filmed outside Warsaw’s Atrium Reduta Shopping Centre.

The white man filming the video takes an imposing attitude and rushes toward the Indian man who appears to be strolling on the sidewalk in the four-minute video. The man then begins to verbally abuse the Indian and videotape him without his consent. He then harasses him with a series of racially driven offensive questions.

The white man can be heard saying, “Why are you in Poland? In America, there are too many of you guys (there). Do you think you can invade Poland? Do you think you can invade Poland? Why don’t you return to your own country?”

“Europeans want to know why you think you have the right to invade our country. Why are your people invading our homelands? You have India! Why are you coming to the white man’s land?,” the English man keeps yelling at the Indian man. The person then claims that Indians residing abroad are profiting from the hard labour of the white man and that Indians should stay in their own homeland.

The white man shouts, “You’re genociding our race. You’re an invader. Go home, invader. We don’t want you in Europe. Poland for Polish. You’re not Polish, why are you here?”

In one instance, the person begins shouting profanities at the Indian, who did not resist or even reply to the racial comments hurled at him. He also states that he does not want “tech support.” People from all around the world have called for the man’s arrest since the racist video went viral.

Notably, many videos have gone viral on social media in recent days depicting how Indians residing in English and European nations endure racism and hate crimes. A Mexican-American lady recently racially attacked and assaulted a group of four Indian ladies in a Texas parking lot. Esmi Armendarez Upton was identified as the accused. The footage of the vicious altercation went viral on social media, prompting her arrest on August 25.

“I hate you f*cking Indians…You come to our country and want everything free. I am Mexican-American. I was born here. Were you born here? Everywhere I go, you fucking Indians are there,” Esmi was heard as saying.

She also tried to pull out a gun from her purse and threatened to shoot the Indian group. In a longer version of the video, the woman was heard referring to the Indians as ‘curry ass bitches.’

After realising that the victims were calling the cops, Esmi turned ‘apologetic’ and claimed that she overstepped her boundaries. According to her Linkedin profile (which now stands deleted), the Mexican American woman is a realtor for California Federal Bank and parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

One Abdul rapes an Indian medical student in Bangladesh and threatens to make her video public. Here is what she told Opindia

OpIndia Staff -

Aamir Khan Productions accused of plagiarism over the ‘Micchami Dukkadam’ video, had earlier drawn criticism for typos and errors

OpIndia Staff -

SC dismisses PIL seeking the preventive arrest of seer Yati Narsinghanand and Jitendra Tyagi, ban on book ‘Muhammad’: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘INS Vikrant is massive, it’s a giant, it is distinct and special’, PM Modi while commissioning first Made in India aircraft carrier

OpIndia Staff -

Prayagraj: Hassan and Faizan consume Hookah and non-veg food on boat in Ganga near Nagvasuki temple, police on the lookout after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Ankita murder case: NCPCR to investigate gross negligence by Jharkhand police, says the victim was deprived of proper treatment and hearing

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi brings the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Indian Navy’s new ensign, previous govts had kept the St George’s cross, a colonial...

OpIndia Staff -

Filmfare 2022 fails to invite ‘The Kashmir Files’ stars: Here is why Vivek Agnihotri said he is happy to not be invited

OpIndia Staff -

‘Temples cater to larger needs of society’: Supreme Court gives sermons to Hindus, doubts necessity of revisiting 1863 Religious Endowments Act

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu girl gang raped by Khalid and Dilsher on the pretext of providing food amid devastating floods in Sindh, Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,409FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com