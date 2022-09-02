Friday, September 2, 2022
Prayagraj: Hassan and Faizan consume Hookah and non-veg food on boat in Ganga near Nagvasuki temple, police on the lookout after video goes viral

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, Prayagraj police soon registered an FIR against a total of 8 people including Hassan and Faizan.

A video went viral wherein Hassan, Faizal and 6 others could be seen consuming hookah and non-vegetarian food on a boat in river Ganga
The Prayagraj police have sprung into action after a video went viral on social media wherein a group of men could be seen consuming hookah and non-vegetarian food on a boat on the river Ganga. The video which went viral on August 31, was reportedly recorded near the Nagvasukhi Temple situated on the banks of the Ganges at the northern end of the Daraganj locality in Prayagraj. This temple is one of the most ancient and revered Hindu temples in Prayagraj.

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, several netizens and members of various Hindu organisations called for stringent action against the offenders. Prayagraj police soon registered an FIR against a total of 8 people including Hassan and Faizan.

On Wednesday, the Prayagraj Police, in a Twitter post, updated about the incident and revealed that they have booked two identified and six unidentified individuals in the case and will soon arrest all of them. 

Shailesh Pandey, SSP Prayagraj, had said that the video is being examined and the man seen consuming hookah and non-veg food in the video is being identified. After that action will be taken against him under relevant sections, the SSP said.

According to reports, the accused have gone missing ever since the video went viral. The police, however, have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.

It is suspected that the accused shot the video and shared it on social media.

Since Prayagraj is regarded as a holy destination by Hindus, there was outrage on social media from devotees who demanded the immediate arrest of the men in the video.

