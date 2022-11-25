On Tuesday (November 22), the primary suspect in the Colorado Springs nightclub (Club Q) shooting, Anderson Lee Aldrich, submitted before a court that he identified as a non-binary.

As per reports, the 22-year-old Aldrich went on a killing spree at an LGBTQ club named ‘Club Q’ on the intervening night of November 19-November 20. The mass shooting in Colorado left 5 people dead and injured 26 others.

According to The Daily Beast, the accused alleged before the court that he is non-binary. His lawyers claimed in a filing, “Anderson Aldrich is nonbinary.. “They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal filings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich.”

Wokes lose their mind after gender identity ruins narrative

Wokes, who had been promoting a culture of self-declaration of gender without the need for verification, was caught in their ideological mess. They had time and again reiterated to ‘respect’ pronouns and identify individuals as per their whims and fancies.

As such, wokes took to Twitter to strip the mass shooting accused of his ‘non-binary status.’ PhD student Derek Pederson claimed, “Anderson Lee Aldrich claiming to identify as non-binary in Court seems like it is just a way to get hate crime charges dropped. The guy is religiously Mormon and has been reported to be very homophobic by neighbours.”

Another woke Twitter user alleged, “Anderson Lee Aldrich is a cishet male. He is claiming to be non-binary in order to troll. He has a history of homophobia and transphobia all the way up to aiding in anti-LGBT genocide.”

Far-left outfit, Antifa, supporter Gregory Hatfield said, “Anderson Lee Aldrich’s lawyers are lying when they say he is non-binary. Nope. They are trying to avoid a hate crime charge and going the route of mental illness. They are also setting it up for MAGA to say one of us killed the LGBTQ community.”

Another Twitter user claimed, “Don’t waste your time on debates about the gender identity of the Club Q shooter—it’s irrelevant. What is relevant is that the shooter committed what is obviously a patriarchal hate crime meant to instill fear in the LGBTQ community. Let’s stay focused on that.”

One Crowbar alleged, “Beyond absurd to think that the Club Q shooter claiming to be non-binary is anything other than a final mocking gesture toward queer people & a shallow attempt at a “gotcha” about accepting everyone’s gender identity. how is this being debated or taken seriously anywhere on earth”

One Miles Vorkosignc concluded that the mass shooter was mocking non-binary individuals by falsely pretending to be one of them/

So the Club Q Killer is openly MOCKING gender identity issues by pretending to be nonbinary, and his admirers the Republicans are acting like this is some sort of clever gotcha that has to be respected



While the natural tendency of such individuals is to put the onus of mass shootings on white supremacy, the self-identification of Anderson Lee Aldrich as a ‘non-binary’ posed a serious threat to the narrative.

Gender Identity politics has been one of those most controversial subjects in the USA in the recent years. Wokes in the US have attempted to alter basic biologically accepted facts and introduced the world to a host of made up pronouns and gender identities. For example, they truly believe that a biological male can simply wake up one day and claim to be a woman – that claim of his gender identity then entitles him to participate in women’s sports, use women’s washrooms and basically, be treated as a woman by the society – no questions asked. The wokes have repeatedly branded those who question such toxic politics as fascists. A non-binary individual would essentially mean that the shooter is claiming to belong to the LGBTQIA+ spectrum – claiming that they are neither male, nor female and therefore, they get to pick their own pronouns.

In this case, the wokes, who have long advocated that every gender identity must be automatically considered the absolute truth and must not be questioned, seem to be questioning the gender identity of the shooter, who claims to be non-binary. They claim that he might be pretending to be one just so he does not get charged with a hate crime given that the ones who were shot at belonged to the LGBTQIA+ umbrella. This only goes to prove that the Left-woke ecosystem is terribly hypocritical when it comes to its dangerous identity politics. Essentially, they want gender identity to be believed without question, however, in this unfortunate case they refuse to believe the gender identity of the shooter because it hurts their set narrative that only the “right wing” of the west is perpetrating violence against the LGBT community.