Ahead of the Muslim festival of Ramzan, a distressing incident took place in the Naugavan police station area of Alwar, where a 16-year-old girl committed suicide on Sunday, hours after being gang-raped. The deceased’s mother had filed a complaint accusing Sabir, Nasir, and Nazir of abducting and gang-raping her daughter.

As per the police complaint, the accused had kidnapped the girl when she had gone to check on her family’s cattle at 8 pm on Saturday. She was reportedly taken to an isolated area on the outskirts of the village and gang-raped by the accused.

SHO Sunil Tak of Naugavan police station told TOI, “The girl arrived at her home at 10 pm following the assault and recounted the harrowing experience. Her family comforted her and assured her that they would report the incident to the police the following morning on Sunday. She then went to sleep.”

However, at 3 am on Sunday night, the girl committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of her room. “The family rushed her to the community health centre in Ramgarh where she was declared brought dead,” the officer said.

According to the police, all three accused are married and on the run. The three have been booked for abetment to suicide, along with gang rape.

The victim’s body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem. The girl’s mother had filed a complaint against the three persons and said that her daughter was kidnapped and raped, which forced her to end her life.