Monday, March 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAhead of Ramzan, shocker from Alwar: 16-year-old girl commits suicide after being gang-raped; Sabir,...
News Reports
Updated:

Ahead of Ramzan, shocker from Alwar: 16-year-old girl commits suicide after being gang-raped; Sabir, Nasir, and Nazir booked

As per the police complaint, the accused had kidnapped the girl when she had gone to check on her family's cattle at 8 pm on Saturday. She was reportedly taken to an isolated area on the outskirts of the village and gang-raped by the accused.

OpIndia Staff
Alwar suicide
Representative Image (Source: Amar Ujala)
9

Ahead of the Muslim festival of Ramzan, a distressing incident took place in the Naugavan police station area of Alwar, where a 16-year-old girl committed suicide on Sunday, hours after being gang-raped. The deceased’s mother had filed a complaint accusing Sabir, Nasir, and Nazir of abducting and gang-raping her daughter.

As per the police complaint, the accused had kidnapped the girl when she had gone to check on her family’s cattle at 8 pm on Saturday. She was reportedly taken to an isolated area on the outskirts of the village and gang-raped by the accused.

SHO Sunil Tak of Naugavan police station told TOI, “The girl arrived at her home at 10 pm following the assault and recounted the harrowing experience. Her family comforted her and assured her that they would report the incident to the police the following morning on Sunday. She then went to sleep.”

However, at 3 am on Sunday night, the girl committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of her room. “The family rushed her to the community health centre in Ramgarh where she was declared brought dead,” the officer said.

According to the police, all three accused are married and on the run. The three have been booked for abetment to suicide, along with gang rape.

The victim’s body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem. The girl’s mother had filed a complaint against the three persons and said that her daughter was kidnapped and raped, which forced her to end her life.  

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
624,895FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com