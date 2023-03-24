‘We will file FIR against those burning effigy of Raavan’, says Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was earlier arrested for assaulting a women. Watch

Shrikant Tyagi, who made headlines after slapping a woman in Noida last year, is once again in the news for his recent video. In a media interaction on Thursday, March 23, Shrikant Tyagi stated that letters will be sent to the Ramleela committees over the burning of the Raavan effigy on the occasion of Dussehra. He also said that FIRs will be filed against those who will burn the effigies of Raavan.

Tyagi continued by claiming that Ravan was an intelligent Brahmin and that no one could doubt his intelligence. Those in today’s world who do not have any principles of their own and frequently change their ideologies burn Raavan’s effigy.

“Those who neither have anything to do with Bhagwan Shri Ram nor do they have his qualities, become Maryada Purushottam Ram and burn Raavan’s effigy with bow and arrow. This hurts the sentiments of Brahmins,” Tyagi said.

Shrikant Tyagi also added that if people really want burn effigy or find a symbol of harassment of women then they should burn the effigy of Dushasan and Duryodhan. Moreover, FIRs will be lodged against people who will burn the effigy of Raavan.

According to Shrikant Tyagi, the traditional culture of India has been tampered with. He added Ravana effigies may not be burned by anyone besides Lord Ram. Also, it was announced that Lord Parshuram idols will be installed in each Tyagi Brahmin-dominated village across the country. It is notable that Tyagi was in Deoband in the Saharanpur district to address a core committee meeting.

Last year, a video of Shrikant Tyagi insulting and assaulting a lady after a disagreement regarding common area encroachment in a premium residential complex sparked controversy. The video that had gone viral over social media showed Shrikant Tyagi using abusive words toward the woman.