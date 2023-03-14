Another case of purported love jihad/grooming jihad has come to the fore from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a Muslim boy named Shadab posed as a Hindu to befriend a Hindu girl. Shadab, according to reports, entrapped the girl into a love affair while pretending to be a Hindu boy. He then allegedly took her to a hotel on the pretext of celebrating her birthday, where he spiked her drink. Thereafter, he raped her and took compromising photographs with her which he used to blackmail her to the tune of Rs 55 lakhs.

The incident was reported from the Tilak Nagar police station area in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The victim, who hailed from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, reportedly came to Tilak Nagar in 2016 to pursue higher studies. She began staying with her brother there. In 2021, she visited a cafe in Tilak Nagar to meet her friend Saurabh who promised to get her a job. There, Saurabh’s girlfriend introduced the victim to the accused. Shadab, a resident of the Khirjabad Colony of Kharjana, introduced himself as Kabir. The duo started talking to each other and soon became friends.

To garner sympathy, Shadab told the victim that he was suffering from cancer. This drew her closer to him and Shadab tactfully lured the victim into his love trap. One day, Shadab took the victim to a hotel in Ujjain on the pretext of celebrating her birthday. Shadab decorated the room and even invited his friend Bittu there.

Shadab gifted the victim a ring and vowed to marry her. To celebrate their ‘alliance’, he then offered the victim a drink, which he had spiked. When the girl fell unconscious, he raped her and clicked objectionable pictures with her without her knowledge.

After a few days, Shadab began blackmailing her with these photos. He began pressurising the girl to stay with him in his Bakhtawar Ram Nagar flat, where he forced her to establish physical relations with him. He pressurised her and took her to Bhopal, Mahabaleshwar, and Mandav, where he again raped her. The girl became pregnant twice, but both times Shadab got her abortion done.

Shadab extorts Rs 55 lakhs from the victim, forces her to read Kalma

During this time, the victim alleged that Shadab extorted Rs 12 lakh from her. He not only threatened to kill her when she asked him to return her money but constantly hounded her to give him more money.

To meet his demands, the girl even had to sell her ancestral home in Tikamgarh. Shadab forcefully took away the Rs 55 Lakhs that the family received as sales proceeds. After a few days, Shadab took the girl to the Ajmer dargah in Rajasthan where he forced her to read Kalma-Namaz.

The girl finally mustered the courage and approached the Tilak Nagar Police station to lodge a complaint against Shadab. Based on her complaint, the police filed an FIR against the accused under relevant sections for rape, blackmailing, and the anti-love jihad law.

Speaking about the case, Manju Yadav, the SHO of Tilak Nagar PS said that the police are investigating the matter. A search team has been deployed to look for Shadab, who went missing after the incident was reported.