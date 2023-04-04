In a horrific incident, the idol of Lord Ganesha was vandalized by unidentified miscreants in one of Andhra Pradesh’s ancient Ganapati temples in Firangipuram, Guntur. The miscreants broke the stomach part of the idol and fled from the spot.

According to the One India report, the incident is said to have happened on the night of April 3. The miscreants entered the temple and vandalized the idol in search of some hidden treasure. The miscreants fled from the spot and left the broken idol at the temple after failing to locate the alleged treasure.

The information was made public by BJP State Secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy who slammed the state government over similar repeated incidents. He shared the video of the vandalized idol of Lord Ganesh and expressed anger. He also said that no action has been taken by the state government over similar repeated attacks on the Hindu temples and idols.

Vinayak ji’s idol destroyed in ancient Ganapati temple in Firangipuram, Guntur.



In past also several incidents of this sort happened but no actions were taken by @YSRCParty gvt & its now repeated again.



I demand strict actions against culprits @AndhraPradeshCM @dgpapofficial! pic.twitter.com/tZM3gNeig9 — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) April 4, 2023

Further, he demanded CM Jagan and DGP Rajendranath Reddy take strict action against those who vandalized the idol of Ganesha. Many Hindu temples in the state have faced vandalism and theft in recent months.

Last year in Andhra Pradesh, a Nandi idol in a prominent Shiva temple in Kanaparthi Village of the Prakasam district was vandalised. The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 16, Sunday, and October 17, 2022.

Also, in the year 2020, a 400-year-old murti of Sri Rama at Ramathirtha, Vizianagaram District was found vandalized and the head of the murti was found lying in the temple tank.